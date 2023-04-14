For those of us who can’t get enough of the outside-of-the-pods drama, never fear: We already know there will be a Love Is Blind Season 5. In March 2022, Netflix revealed that they had renewed the series for Seasons 4 and 5, alongside their other reality TV dating shows like The Ultimatum, Love on the Spectrum US, and Too Hot To Handle. “We know that dating can be a real drag, but luckily Netflix has endless ways for us to explore. Love has no off season,” they joked.

Here’s everything else we know so far about the next season of Love Is Blind.

Love Is Blind Season 5 Potential Premiere Date

Netflix’s reality TV shows tend to air a few months apart, and the last few Love Is Blind seasons had a gap of six to eight months in between. If Season 5 is released in a similar time frame, we’re potentially looking at a release date between October and December 2023.

Love Is Blind Season 5 Cast

In a November 2022 Instagram post, the casting production company for the show, Kinetic Content Casting, announced that they’re looking for singles in Charlotte, North Carolina, to cast on the next season of Love Is Blind. Then in March 2023, the company shared that they are also hiring in three other cities, too: Washington, D.C., Minneapolis/St. Paul, and Denver.

On April 6, D.C.’s local station WUSA9 shared that anybody could apply to be on Love Is Blind; the casting crew was also reaching out to potential daters directly through social media and supposedly scouting for locations around town.

Kinetic Content’s head of casting, Donna A. Driscoll, told Screen Rant in 2020 that social media does play a big part in the casting process. “You can tell a lot about a person through the content on their social media, like their personality, their goals, their interpersonal relationships. We look for a myriad of tells about who a person is on their social media, and we do outreach on a grassroots level everywhere,” she explained.

She added that they then move to a virtual interview, where they can really get a feel for the contestant. “There's like a courting process, kind of. Instagram was huge for us; we used Facebook and LinkedIn. You would reach out to people and pitch them the concept for the series over the phone, and you could get a really good indication on how they responded to the creative for Love Is Blind as to whether or not they would be a good candidate for it.”

Love Is Blind Season 5 Location

Love Is Blind has hopped all over, filming in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and most recently, Seattle, Washington. Based on the cities that the series is casting in, we can assume that Season 5 will take place in one of these four locations: Charlotte, Washington, D.C., Minneapolis, or Denver.

Wherever it takes place, the filming has likely already wrapped up for Season 5. In an interview with E!, co-host Vanessa Lachey said that filming had already started in April 2022, so it’s possible they’re already working on post-production at this point.

This post will be updated as more information about Love Is Blind Season 5 becomes available.