How To Follow Love Island’s Casa Amor Contestants

The ultimate test has finally come for the Love Island 2022 contestants, as the Casa Amor holiday is in full swing. The girls and boys were divided on Friday night (July 1), with the ladies taking up residence in the newly vamped-up Casa Amor villa. The existing boys and girls were introduced to a new batch of islanders, putting some of the strongest relationships into question. Among the newbies was Ronan Keating’s son, Jack, who wasted no time in having a chat with Gemma Owen.

With the drama set to unfold throughout the week, you’re probably itching to find out the deets behind this flurry of new faces. One quick-fire way to do just that is by looking at their Instagram accounts, which will soon be popping off with a new influx of followers.

Here’s all you need to know about Love Island’s Casa Amor contestants, including a sneak peek into their lives outside the villa.

Deji Adeniyi 25-year-old Deji Adeniyi is an accounts manager from Bedford. He says his sex life is “amazing,” but his love life isn’t so great. He’s looking to improve his chat, and is “very protective” of his feelings.

Summer Botwe As for who has the most followers out of the bunch, 22-year-old Summer Botwe is sitting pretty at 55k on Instagram. The events decor business co-owner from Hertfordshire was once an extra in EastEnders when she was younger, starring opposite Lacey Turner’s Stacey Slater.

Josh Samuel Le Grove When 22-year-old model Josh Samuel Le Grove isn’t posing or boxing, you can find the Essex boy roller-skating around London. He regularly posts about his skating antics to his 33k followers on Instagram.

Jazmine Nichol Aside from being a nightclub manager in Newcastle, 21-year-old Jazmine Nicol is also a fashion model. She regularly works for Pink Boutique, sharing posts with the brand to her 27k followers on Instagram.

Jack Keating Gemma’s got some competition in the famous dad department, because 23-year-old Jack Keating happens to be Boyzone singer Ronan Keating’s son. Born in Dublin and living in London, Jack works in social media marketing.

Coco Lodge 27-year-old Coco Lodge from Surrey is a graphic designer, but she also works as a ring and shot girl. She lets boxing and MMA crowds know what number round a fight is on and serves shots in nightclubs and bars.

George Tasker Cotswolds native George Tasker is a bit of a daredevil and world traveller judging by his Insta. The 23-year-old labourer has just come out of a long-distance relationship — 10,000 miles long, in fact, as his ex-girlfriend was living in Australia.

Chyna Mills Youth support worker Chyna Mills has been single for the past two years, and has been focusing on herself. The 23-year-old from Leeds has decided that now’s the time to put herself back out there whilst still putting herself first.

Samuel Agbiji 22-year-old Manchester model Samuel Agbiji is described as “confident, clumsy and a bit of a fool” by his family. He’s guaranteed to bring some laughs into Casa Amor.

Mollie Salmon 23-year-old Mollie Salmon is a makeup artist from Southampton. She describes herself as a “golden egg,” meaning that she doesn’t cheat and she’s “very loyal”. Salmon can also be very picky, though, which is why she’s decided to enter the villa so she that can narrow down her choices.

Billy Brown Roofing company director Billy Brown is all about the vibes, whether they be good or bad. The 23-year-old from Surrey is also a romantic. He once asked a girl to be his girlfriend by spelling it out with candles in his garden.