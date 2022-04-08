Love Island 2022 Might Be Coming Sooner Than You Think

With the summer months fast approaching, Love Island fans are likely anticipating the return of ITV2’s annual villa love-fest. The hotly-anticipated eighth season of the reality TV dating show is on the way, and fans have been speculating everything from the newbie islanders to the official start date, rumoured filming locations, and more.

If you’re looking forward to meeting this year’s hottest couples, or simply can’t wait for all the inevitable Love Island memes, you can find out all there is to know about Love Island 2022, below.

Love Island 2022 Release Date

As per The Sun, Love Island might return to our screens on Monday, June 6. Speaking to the tabloid, an insider is said to have told the publication that the hugely-popular reality series is “coming back with a bang” and will be the longest in the show’s history, running for a total of 10 weeks.

However, ITV is yet to confirm a release date for the hotly-anticipated new season.

Love Island 2022 Location

Following the conclusion of the 2021 series, speculation that Love Island may move from its idyllic Majorcan villa to a brand new location has been rife among fans. “This series is going to be the longest ever, and it’s from a brand new location, so it’s all very exciting,” an insider is quoted as telling The Sun.

ITV is yet to confirm where the new location will be, or if Love Island is indeed moving at all.

Lifted Entertainment/ITV

ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment, Kevin Lygo, previously revealed that the broadcaster is “choosing a new house for this summer.”

If true, this wouldn’t be the first time Love Island has found a new home. Back in 2017, the ITV2 juggernaut moved from a villa in Santanyi, Majorca, to the show’s current villa in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, Majorca.

Love Island 2022 Cast

Details of the Love Island 2022 cast have yet to be announced by ITV. Although, in a statement to Metro, the broadcaster confirmed host Laura Whitmore — who replaced the late Caroline Flack in 2020 — will be returning to front the series.

Bustle has contacted ITV for comment