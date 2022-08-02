Twitter Has All The Feels About Love Island 2022’s Winning Couple

It’s been an eventful few days, that’s for sure. First, England wins the Women’s Euros and now, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have won Love Island 2022. The nail-biting final aired on Monday (Aug. 1) and saw Gemma Owen and Luca Bish come in second, with Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope coming in third. Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page ended their long Love Island journey in fourth place and remained on the sidelines to support their fellow Islanders.

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp was one of the first to share his excitement at Ekin-Su and Davide’s win on Instagram, alongside ex-Islanders Natalia Zoppa and Shaugnha Phillips, as well as Amber Gill, and Chloe Burrows on Twitter. Hollywood star Margot Robbie also shared her support of the winning couple, telling The Sun a few days before that the couple “made the season,” describing their antics as “pure entertainment.”

Aside from the reactions from celebs and ex-Islanders, viewers were very active on Twitter during the final. “The girlies bringing football and then Queen Ekin being crowned in a matter of days? We are blessed,” one viewer wrote, while another questioned Gemma and Luca’s second place title. “Michael Owen, show your phone bill history quickly,” they wrote.

Regardless, fans were having the time of their lives on Twitter during the final, sharing countless memes as the four couples were whittled down to one. Below are just some of the best reactions to the Love Island 2022 final.

Ekin-Su and Davide Are Crowned Winners Of Love Island 2022

They proved even the biggest of fall-outs could be fixed with a delicious bowl of carbonara, and provided series eight with some of its most memorable moments. “I didn’t expect it, I still don’t believe it,” Davide said after their win. “I can’t believe it, I think everyone’s winners in here, and I just feel really lucky to be here,” Ekin-Su added.

Gemma & Luca Came Second (& Twitter Was Not Happy)

Some viewers were certainly surprised to see the couple come in second, following Luca’s recent behaviour. A few even suggested that Michael Owen had somehow rigged the vote. Regardless of how you feel about the couple, their position made for some fantastic memes and reactions.

Indiyah & Dami Come In Third

What a journey Indiyah and Dami have been on. Despite coming third, they definitely won in some viewers’ hearts with their chemistry and overall loving vibe. The fact they were in the final also gave another opportunity for the Islanders to relive Indiyah’s performance during the talent show, which is still hilarious as ever.

Tasha & Andrew Finish Fourth

Tasha and Andrew were the only couple put together from day one to make it to the final. Despite their ups and downs, by the end, many viewers were rooting for the couple to make it to the final three.

Twitter Says Goodbye To Love Island 2022

From the excessive amount of adverts to fans realising just how much Love Island they’ve watched over the past eight weeks, Twitter said its farewell to season eight in meme form.