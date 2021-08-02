It’s been an explosive few days on Love Island thanks to the mischief at Casa Amor being exposed by ex islander Lillie Haynes. After the shocking scenes around the fire pit on Friday (July 30), Millie’s dad said he wanted to “dive into the TV” and cuddle his daughter in a supportive Facebook post following the Casa Amor drama.

For those who missed it, Welshman Liam Reardon and Millie Court were coupled up in the main villa before the boys went on their so-called “lads holiday” to Casa Amor. When Liam returned, it was soon revealed that he had been canoodling with Casa Amor bombshell Lillie.

For heartbroken Millie, there were lots of tears, which led concerned dad Rob Court to take to Facebook to share his support, alongside a sweet father-daughter snap.

“I wanted to dive into the TV tonight and just cuddle My Girl real tight. #itwillbeokdarling,” he said in his post on July 30.

“Mils will shed her tears and it is difficult for me to helplessly watch. But I know deep down nothing will diminish her beautiful smile long term, she is too much of a ‘Happy Soul,’” he added.

“Millie has a large loving family and a fab group of friends behind her for support. We are all so proud of her.”

'Love Island'/ITV

In the post, which now has more than 12,000 likes, Rob Court also reminded Love Island fans to be kind to all the contestants online.

“I would also like to say...please be kind to all participants of the show with your comments online, they have feelings, families and friends too #bekindplease,” he urged, before adding, “THANK YOU ALL for the support you have shown towards my Daughter Millie since her entrance to the villa. She will be so thrilled to read it all when she comes out. Thank You, Thank You, Thank You.”