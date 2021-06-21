It was a white knuckle ride for Love Island fans during 2020 as we waited to hear news about when and how the beloved ITV reality series would be returning to our screens.

For obvious reasons, summer Love Island 2020 was cancelled and winter Love Island 2021 didn’t even get a look in. However, on June 16, 2021, our prayers were finally answered, with an announcement that season seven was going ahead and the summer of love could finally begin. Even better, it was revealed that this year’s show would last for eight glorious, sun-drenched weeks in the same Mallorcan villa that we all know and love.

But what about the most important part – the islanders?

Season seven has seen bombshells galore, with new islanders appearing every few days to stir up trouble. Naturally, with each new islander comes a lot of questions: who are they? Where are they from? What do they do? What’s their type on paper? And, most importantly, where can we follow them on Instagram? (Because, let’s face it, half the fun of watching Love Island is nosing through the contestants’ socials during ad breaks.) To help you out, we’ve gathered together all the info you need about this year’s romantic hopefuls.

Medhy Malanda Age: 24 Occupation: American Football Player & Model Hometown: Originally Belgium, now London Type on paper: “Definitely Kaz. Kaz’s personality is fiery, she’s got energy, she’s funny and she’s got a beautiful smile and she’s a nice girl in general. And Millie seems like a nice girl and she’s obviously good looking as well.” Instagram: @medhymalanda

Matthew MacNabb Age: 26 Occupation: Strategic Marketing Consultant Type on paper: Matthew has not yet revealed his type on paper but watch this space... Instagram: @matthew_macnabb

Harry Young Age: 24 Occupation: Car Salesman Hometown: Glasgow Type on paper: “Kaz has always been in my top three. But once I’m in there and speaking with people, it could change.” Instagram: @harryyoung__

Sam Jackson Age: 23 Occupation: Maintenance Engineer Hometown: Clitheroe Type on Paper: No word on Sam’s type as of yet but watch this space... Instagram: @samjacksonn98

Jack Barlow Age: 26 Occupation: Racing Driver Hometown: East Sussex Type on paper: “I’m very much a connection type of person so I’ll be able to tell more in person. From what I’ve seen and going off their energy, Chloe has been top of my list. It’s been nice to see her be herself and not care what anyone thinks. I think she’ll be a lot of fun.” Instagram: @jackcbarlow

Dale Mehmet Age: 24 Occupation: Barber Hometown: Glasgow Type on paper: “I like Faye’s attitude and personality. I feel like we would get on,” he says. “I’m the kind of person who is super chilled. If I meet someone then that would be amazing. But I take everything as it comes. I’d like to meet someone I like and can move forward with, but I’ll just take it as it comes.” Instagram: @dalehuncho

Salma Naran Age: 20 Occupation: Model/Influencer Hometown: Dublin Type on paper: No word on Salma’s type on paper as of yet but watch this space... Instagram: @salma.naranx

Mary Bedford Age: 22 Occupation: Model Hometown: Wakefield Type on paper: “Liam. He’s just beautiful. He’s 6ft6 for a start, he seems really old-school, like a gentleman. And he’s basically the same age as me. He’s perfect. Other than that Teddy or Toby.” Instagram: @mary_bedford

Kaila Troy Age: 28 Occupation: International DJ Hometown: Dublin Type on paper: No word on Kaila’s type as of yet but she says she’s looking forward to meeting somebody new. “I’m really intrigued and excited about who I’ll meet in there.” Instagram: @djkailatroy

Lille Haynes Age: 22 Occupation: Trainee Accountant Hometown: South Shields Type on paper: Lillie has got her eyes on Jake. “He’s 100% the type of boy I would go for at home. It’s too good of a match not to just go for. Liam is definitely a dark horse for me, he’s like James Bond when you look at him, absolutely gorgeous. So he could be a very close second.” Instagram: @lillie.haynes

Clarisse Juliette Age: 23 Occupation: Brand Owner/Influencer Hometown: London Type on paper: Clarisse says she has her eyes set on Teddy. “He’s tall, confident and smooth. I don’t like horrible, cocky guys. If they are honest, that’s what I’d prefer.” Instagram: @clarissejuliette

Amy Day Age: 25 Occupation: Performer Hometown: Surrey Type on paper: No word on Amy’s type right now, but watch this space... Instagram: @___amyday___

Tyler Cruickshank Age: 26 Occupation: Estate Agent Hometown: Croydon Type on paper: No word on Tyler’s type yet but he has said he celebrity crush is Jade Thirlwall. “There’s just something about her. Girl next door kind of vibes.” Instagram: @tylercruickshank_

Georgia Townend Age: 28 Occupation: Marketing Executive Hometown: Essex Type on paper: “I like someone who we can have solid flirt to roast ratio, as in he can tease me but he will treat the things that I care about with respect and with the clemency that they deserve. I don’t want someone that is really vacuous and isn’t aware of what’s going on in the world.” Instagram: @georgiatownend_

Abigail Rawlings Age: 27 Occupation: Tattoo artist Hometown: Beaconsfield Type on paper: No word on Abigail’s type yet but he has said he celebrity crush is Justin Beiber. “I realised recently that the thing I was attracted to in him was how much he loved Hailey. I want someone to love me as much as he loves Hailey.” Instagram: @abigaillouiserawlings

Danny Bibby Age: 25 Occupation: Plumber & clothing brand owner Hometown: Wigan Type on paper: No word on Danny’s type yet but he has said he celebrity crush is Megan Fox. Instagram: @dannybibby_

Andrea-Jane “AJ” Bunker Age: 28 Occupation: Hair extension technician Hometown: Hertfordshire Type on paper: “I’m a big adventure and travel lover. A guy who is adventurous and spontaneous is an instant turn on for me because my ideal guy will be someone I can go on adventures with and make memories with. Also, a great sense of humour. A guy who has the right morals. A guy who knows how to respect a woman and knows how to communicate.” Instagram: @andreajanebunker

Teddy Soares Age: 26 Occupation: Senior Financial Consultant Hometown: Manchester Type on paper: “I think I’m ready for love now. Law of attraction is probably what I believe in, so being in the villa is part of that thought process. I’m not getting any younger. I’ve always been the type of guy to be in long relationships. Never broken three years though. If I do find someone in the villa, I’m going to take it seriously.” Instagram: @teddy_soares

Lucinda Strafford Age: 21 Occupation: Online Fashion Boutique Owner Hometown: Brighton Type on paper: “I’m a relationship kind of girl. The timing is right and I want to have some fun.” Instagram: @lucindastrafford

Millie Court Age: 24 Occupation: Fashion Buyer’s Administrator Hometown: Essex Type on paper: “I’ve been single for over a year now. I’m ready to find ‘the one’. I’m a very spontaneous and adventurous person. I’m always up for doing something new and challenging myself. I’ve never done anything like this before. I just want to throw myself into it and have fun with it.” Instagram: @milliegracecourt

Rachel Finni Age: 29 Occupation: Luxury travel specialist Hometown: London Type on paper: “I love the way modern relationships are. I don’t need a man for anything. I can buy my own home and take care of myself. I just love knowing I have another person there that I’m going through life with. But I genuinely have no type. As long as you are sexy, smell nice, don’t bite your nails or chew loudly, have me.” Instagram: @rayfinn

Liam Reardon Age: 21 Occupation: Bricklayer Hometown: South Wales Type on paper: “They have to be fun, outgoing,” says Liam. “A big thing for me is independence. I want them to want me, not need me.” He’s also already said he’s got his eye on Kaz and Chloe... Instagram: @liamreardon1

Chuggs Wallis Age: 23 Occupation: Business owner – customised hats Hometown: Surrey Type on paper: “I need someone to be my best mate. I need someone who is going to muck in with my brothers, my family. I’ve got a mate who has a girlfriend, she plays rugby, golf... everything with us. She’s great, she gets involved. I want something like that.” Instagram: @chuggswallis

Chloe Burrows Age: 25 Occupation: Financial service marketing executive Hometown: Bicester Type on paper: “I like a good build. I go to the gym. I want someone who is funny. Really funny and caring and will do nice little things for you. And then obviously someone who you can depend on to not ditch you. Because I am quite a big character and quite loud, they would have to be as loud, if not more. I could never be with someone who is quiet. Someone that gives you a bit back.” Instagram: @chloe__burrows Learn more about Chloe here.

Sharon Gaffka Age: 25 Occupation: Civil servant Hometown: Oxford Type on paper: “I have this thing where if something doesn’t work out with one person, I’ll try and go for the other extreme to see if that works out. I tend to date someone who is taller than me, even though my last long-term partner, he was actually someone who was shorter than me. I’m quite an intellectual person so I want someone who can kind of match that.” Instagram: @sharongaffka Learn more about Sharon here.

Aaron Francis Age: 24 Occupation: Luxury events host Hometown: London Type on paper: “I need someone that is passionate about what they are doing – from scientist to anything – you can tell when someone is speaking about something and they are actually smiling while they are talking. I love that. I don’t like when people are doing a job just to make money and then they kind of just live for the weekend. Especially because I work on the weekends.” Instagram: @aaronfrancis Learn more about Aaron here.

Liberty Poole Age: 21 Occupation: Waitress & marketing student Hometown: Birmingham Type on paper: “I like tall, alpha male, confident, a cheeky chappy sort of guy. But obviously that’s always usually combined with player types, which is where I go wrong. So I am trying to change my ways and go for more of a nicer guy that is going to treat me right.” Instagram: @libertypoolex Learn more about Liberty here.

Hugo Hammond Age: 24 Occupation: PE teacher Hometown: Hampshire (technically a county, we know) Type on paper: No details have been released about the kind of person Hammond will be looking for, but watch this space... Instagram: @hugo_hammond_ Learn more about Hugo here.

Shannon Singh Age: 22 Occupation: Model Hometown: Fife Type on paper: “I don’t feed off looks, I feed off energy, I need someone with personality. Just someone I can have fun with. I’m a party girl, I love going out, I’m very social. For me it’s quite hard to find people who are genuine and looking for what you’re looking for. I’m not just going to go with anyone because they’re convenient. I need to make sure they’re for me. Looks – obviously, they’ve got to be handsome, but if he’s a handsome hunk but it’s like talking to a brick wall and I’d rather watch paint dry, it’s not going to be great.” Instagram: @shannonsinghhh Learn more about Shannon here.

Jake Cornish Age: 24 Occupation: Water engineer Hometown: Weston-super-Mare Type on paper: “Looks wise, always gone for blondes. But for me, the main thing is having respect and having good fun, and someone who will be loyal to you. I’ve had messages from girls that have got boyfriends and husbands. This is why I don’t trust anyone. Someone who is loyal really. But when I’m single, I like having a good time!” Instagram: @jakecornish7 Learn more about Jake here.

Kaz Kamwi Age: 26 Occupation: Fashion blogger Hometown: Essex Type on paper: No word yet on the kind of person Kaz is looking for, but watch this space. Instagram: @kazkamwi Learn more about Kaz here.

Brad McClelland Age: 26 Occupation: Labourer Hometown: Northumberland Type on paper: No word yet on the kind of person Brad is looking for, but his celebrity crushes include Sommer Ray, Zara McDermott, and Megan Fox. Instagram: @brad_mcclell Learn more about Brad here.

Faye Winter Age: 26 Occupation: Lettings manager Hometown: Devon Type on paper: No word on Faye’s type yet but watch this space... Instagram: @faye__winter Learn more about Faye here.

Toby Aromolaran Age: 22 Occupation: Semi-pro football player Hometown: Essex Type on paper: No word on Toby’s type yet but watch this space... Instagram: @tobyaromolaran Learn more about Toby here.

Editor's note: This piece is being continually updated to reflect incoming news about this year’s Love Island contestants.