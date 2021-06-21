TV & Movies

How To Follow All The Love Island 2021 Contestants On Instagram

Including the Casa Amor bombsells.

'Love Island' 2021 Casa Amor bombshells
'Love Island'/ITV
By Bustle UK
Updated: 
Originally Published: 

It was a white knuckle ride for Love Island fans during 2020 as we waited to hear news about when and how the beloved ITV reality series would be returning to our screens.

For obvious reasons, summer Love Island 2020 was cancelled and winter Love Island 2021 didn’t even get a look in. However, on June 16, 2021, our prayers were finally answered, with an announcement that season seven was going ahead and the summer of love could finally begin. Even better, it was revealed that this year’s show would last for eight glorious, sun-drenched weeks in the same Mallorcan villa that we all know and love.

But what about the most important part – the islanders?

Season seven has seen bombshells galore, with new islanders appearing every few days to stir up trouble. Naturally, with each new islander comes a lot of questions: who are they? Where are they from? What do they do? What’s their type on paper? And, most importantly, where can we follow them on Instagram? (Because, let’s face it, half the fun of watching Love Island is nosing through the contestants’ socials during ad breaks.) To help you out, we’ve gathered together all the info you need about this year’s romantic hopefuls.

Medhy Malanda

Age: 24

Occupation: American Football Player & Model

Hometown: Originally Belgium, now London

Type on paper: “Definitely Kaz. Kaz’s personality is fiery, she’s got energy, she’s funny and she’s got a beautiful smile and she’s a nice girl in general. And Millie seems like a nice girl and she’s obviously good looking as well.”

Instagram: @medhymalanda

Matthew MacNabb

Age: 26

Occupation: Strategic Marketing Consultant

Type on paper: Matthew has not yet revealed his type on paper but watch this space...

Instagram: @matthew_macnabb

Harry Young

Age: 24

Occupation: Car Salesman

Hometown: Glasgow

Type on paper: “Kaz has always been in my top three. But once I’m in there and speaking with people, it could change.”

Instagram: @harryyoung__

Sam Jackson

Age: 23

Occupation: Maintenance Engineer

Hometown: Clitheroe

Type on Paper: No word on Sam’s type as of yet but watch this space...

Instagram: @samjacksonn98

Jack Barlow

Age: 26

Occupation: Racing Driver

Hometown: East Sussex

Type on paper: “I’m very much a connection type of person so I’ll be able to tell more in person. From what I’ve seen and going off their energy, Chloe has been top of my list. It’s been nice to see her be herself and not care what anyone thinks. I think she’ll be a lot of fun.”

Instagram: @jackcbarlow

Dale Mehmet

Age: 24

Occupation: Barber

Hometown: Glasgow

Type on paper: “I like Faye’s attitude and personality. I feel like we would get on,” he says. “I’m the kind of person who is super chilled. If I meet someone then that would be amazing. But I take everything as it comes. I’d like to meet someone I like and can move forward with, but I’ll just take it as it comes.”

Instagram: @dalehuncho

Salma Naran

Age: 20

Occupation: Model/Influencer

Hometown: Dublin

Type on paper: No word on Salma’s type on paper as of yet but watch this space...

Instagram: @salma.naranx

Mary Bedford

Age: 22

Occupation: Model

Hometown: Wakefield

Type on paper: “Liam. He’s just beautiful. He’s 6ft6 for a start, he seems really old-school, like a gentleman. And he’s basically the same age as me. He’s perfect. Other than that Teddy or Toby.”

Instagram: @mary_bedford

Kaila Troy

Age: 28

Occupation: International DJ

Hometown: Dublin

Type on paper: No word on Kaila’s type as of yet but she says she’s looking forward to meeting somebody new. “I’m really intrigued and excited about who I’ll meet in there.”

Instagram: @djkailatroy

Lille Haynes

Age: 22

Occupation: Trainee Accountant

Hometown: South Shields

Type on paper: Lillie has got her eyes on Jake. “He’s 100% the type of boy I would go for at home. It’s too good of a match not to just go for. Liam is definitely a dark horse for me, he’s like James Bond when you look at him, absolutely gorgeous. So he could be a very close second.”

Instagram: @lillie.haynes

Clarisse Juliette

Age: 23

Occupation: Brand Owner/Influencer

Hometown: London

Type on paper: Clarisse says she has her eyes set on Teddy. “He’s tall, confident and smooth. I don’t like horrible, cocky guys. If they are honest, that’s what I’d prefer.”

Instagram: @clarissejuliette

Amy Day

Age: 25

Occupation: Performer

Hometown: Surrey

Type on paper: No word on Amy’s type right now, but watch this space...

Instagram: @___amyday___

Tyler Cruickshank

Age: 26

Occupation: Estate Agent

Hometown: Croydon

Type on paper: No word on Tyler’s type yet but he has said he celebrity crush is Jade Thirlwall. “There’s just something about her. Girl next door kind of vibes.”

Instagram: @tylercruickshank_

Georgia Townend

Age: 28

Occupation: Marketing Executive

Hometown: Essex

Type on paper: “I like someone who we can have solid flirt to roast ratio, as in he can tease me but he will treat the things that I care about with respect and with the clemency that they deserve. I don’t want someone that is really vacuous and isn’t aware of what’s going on in the world.”

Instagram: @georgiatownend_

Abigail Rawlings

Age: 27

Occupation: Tattoo artist

Hometown: Beaconsfield

Type on paper: No word on Abigail’s type yet but he has said he celebrity crush is Justin Beiber. “I realised recently that the thing I was attracted to in him was how much he loved Hailey. I want someone to love me as much as he loves Hailey.”

Instagram: @abigaillouiserawlings

Danny Bibby

Age: 25

Occupation: Plumber & clothing brand owner

Hometown: Wigan

Type on paper: No word on Danny’s type yet but he has said he celebrity crush is Megan Fox.

Instagram: @dannybibby_

Andrea-Jane “AJ” Bunker

Age: 28

Occupation: Hair extension technician

Hometown: Hertfordshire

Type on paper: “I’m a big adventure and travel lover. A guy who is adventurous and spontaneous is an instant turn on for me because my ideal guy will be someone I can go on adventures with and make memories with. Also, a great sense of humour. A guy who has the right morals. A guy who knows how to respect a woman and knows how to communicate.”

Instagram: @andreajanebunker

Teddy Soares

Age: 26

Occupation: Senior Financial Consultant

Hometown: Manchester

Type on paper: “I think I’m ready for love now. Law of attraction is probably what I believe in, so being in the villa is part of that thought process. I’m not getting any younger. I’ve always been the type of guy to be in long relationships. Never broken three years though. If I do find someone in the villa, I’m going to take it seriously.”

Instagram: @teddy_soares

Lucinda Strafford

Age: 21

Occupation: Online Fashion Boutique Owner

Hometown: Brighton

Type on paper: “I’m a relationship kind of girl. The timing is right and I want to have some fun.”

Instagram: @lucindastrafford

Millie Court

Age: 24

Occupation: Fashion Buyer’s Administrator

Hometown: Essex

Type on paper: “I’ve been single for over a year now. I’m ready to find ‘the one’. I’m a very spontaneous and adventurous person. I’m always up for doing something new and challenging myself. I’ve never done anything like this before. I just want to throw myself into it and have fun with it.”

Instagram: @milliegracecourt

Rachel Finni

Age: 29

Occupation: Luxury travel specialist

Hometown: London

Type on paper: “I love the way modern relationships are. I don’t need a man for anything. I can buy my own home and take care of myself. I just love knowing I have another person there that I’m going through life with. But I genuinely have no type. As long as you are sexy, smell nice, don’t bite your nails or chew loudly, have me.”

Instagram: @rayfinn

Liam Reardon

Age: 21

Occupation: Bricklayer

Hometown: South Wales

Type on paper: “They have to be fun, outgoing,” says Liam. “A big thing for me is independence. I want them to want me, not need me.” He’s also already said he’s got his eye on Kaz and Chloe...

Instagram: @liamreardon1

Chuggs Wallis

Age: 23

Occupation: Business owner – customised hats

Hometown: Surrey

Type on paper: “I need someone to be my best mate. I need someone who is going to muck in with my brothers, my family. I’ve got a mate who has a girlfriend, she plays rugby, golf... everything with us. She’s great, she gets involved. I want something like that.”

Instagram: @chuggswallis

Chloe Burrows

Age: 25

Occupation: Financial service marketing executive

Hometown: Bicester

Type on paper: “I like a good build. I go to the gym. I want someone who is funny. Really funny and caring and will do nice little things for you. And then obviously someone who you can depend on to not ditch you. Because I am quite a big character and quite loud, they would have to be as loud, if not more. I could never be with someone who is quiet. Someone that gives you a bit back.”

Instagram: @chloe__burrows

Learn more about Chloe here.

Sharon Gaffka

Age: 25

Occupation: Civil servant

Hometown: Oxford

Type on paper: “I have this thing where if something doesn’t work out with one person, I’ll try and go for the other extreme to see if that works out. I tend to date someone who is taller than me, even though my last long-term partner, he was actually someone who was shorter than me. I’m quite an intellectual person so I want someone who can kind of match that.”

Instagram: @sharongaffka

Learn more about Sharon here.

Aaron Francis

Age: 24

Occupation: Luxury events host

Hometown: London

Type on paper: “I need someone that is passionate about what they are doing – from scientist to anything – you can tell when someone is speaking about something and they are actually smiling while they are talking. I love that. I don’t like when people are doing a job just to make money and then they kind of just live for the weekend. Especially because I work on the weekends.”

Instagram: @aaronfrancis

Learn more about Aaron here.

Liberty Poole

Age: 21

Occupation: Waitress & marketing student

Hometown: Birmingham

Type on paper: “I like tall, alpha male, confident, a cheeky chappy sort of guy. But obviously that’s always usually combined with player types, which is where I go wrong. So I am trying to change my ways and go for more of a nicer guy that is going to treat me right.”

Instagram: @libertypoolex

Learn more about Liberty here.

Hugo Hammond

Age: 24

Occupation: PE teacher

Hometown: Hampshire (technically a county, we know)

Type on paper: No details have been released about the kind of person Hammond will be looking for, but watch this space...

Instagram: @hugo_hammond_

Learn more about Hugo here.

Shannon Singh

Age: 22

Occupation: Model

Hometown: Fife

Type on paper: “I don’t feed off looks, I feed off energy, I need someone with personality. Just someone I can have fun with. I’m a party girl, I love going out, I’m very social. For me it’s quite hard to find people who are genuine and looking for what you’re looking for. I’m not just going to go with anyone because they’re convenient. I need to make sure they’re for me. Looks – obviously, they’ve got to be handsome, but if he’s a handsome hunk but it’s like talking to a brick wall and I’d rather watch paint dry, it’s not going to be great.”

Instagram: @shannonsinghhh

Learn more about Shannon here.

Jake Cornish

Age: 24

Occupation: Water engineer

Hometown: Weston-super-Mare

Type on paper: “Looks wise, always gone for blondes. But for me, the main thing is having respect and having good fun, and someone who will be loyal to you. I’ve had messages from girls that have got boyfriends and husbands. This is why I don’t trust anyone. Someone who is loyal really. But when I’m single, I like having a good time!”

Instagram: @jakecornish7

Learn more about Jake here.

Kaz Kamwi

Age: 26

Occupation: Fashion blogger

Hometown: Essex

Type on paper: No word yet on the kind of person Kaz is looking for, but watch this space.

Instagram: @kazkamwi

Learn more about Kaz here.

Brad McClelland

Age: 26

Occupation: Labourer

Hometown: Northumberland

Type on paper: No word yet on the kind of person Brad is looking for, but his celebrity crushes include Sommer Ray, Zara McDermott, and Megan Fox.

Instagram: @brad_mcclell

Learn more about Brad here.

Faye Winter

Age: 26

Occupation: Lettings manager

Hometown: Devon

Type on paper: No word on Faye’s type yet but watch this space...

Instagram: @faye__winter

Learn more about Faye here.

Toby Aromolaran

Age: 22

Occupation: Semi-pro football player

Hometown: Essex

Type on paper: No word on Toby’s type yet but watch this space...

Instagram: @tobyaromolaran

Learn more about Toby here.

Editor's note: This piece is being continually updated to reflect incoming news about this year’s Love Island contestants.