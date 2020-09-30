If Love Island Can Make It Through A Pandemic, It Deserves A Season 3

It's been a long journey to get to the finale of Season 2 of Love Island, but we're finally here. The second season of the American remake of the UK reality smash was initially slated to air on May 21, but like many other movie and TV productions who made changes amid the coronavirus pandemic, the show's filming and premiere date were pushed back significantly. Ultimately, the production moved from an actual island — Season 1 was filmed in Fiji — to the top of The Cromwell hotel in Las Vegas, to better comply with health and safety restrictions. And if the show can be one of the first to make it work amid a pandemic, perhaps that bodes well for a potential Season 3 of Love Island. However, there's no official word yet on if the show will return.

The Arielle Vandenberg-hosted show runs a tight ship when it comes to COVID-19 precautions, according to TV Guide. All cast and crew were required to quarantine before production started and were tested for COVID-19 prior to filming. Regular testing was also required throughout the season, and crew and staff wear PPE (personal protective equipment) and work in their own pods for social distancing reasons.

"The health and safety of everyone involved in Love Island is the highest priority," executive producers Jessica Castro and Ben Thursby-Palmer told TV Guide. "We've done everything we can to make sure the Islanders are safe and have the best summer of their lives and viewers can have a great summer living through them."

It's certainly a unique time for TV, especially when it comes to a reality series like Love Island, where singles are looking for love, kissing, and sleeping in the same bed during a pandemic. But if CBS was able to make the show happen during such uncertain times, the future seems bright for another season of Love Island.