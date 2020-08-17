One week before the new season of the reality series premieres, CBS announced the Love Island Season 2 cast, introducing a new cohort of singles who will attempt to find love and compete for a $100,000 cash prize. Eleven singles will be introduced as "Islanders" during the two-hour Season 2 premiere on August 24, including several personal trainers, a shopping channel model, a legal secretary, and an auditor. The Islanders have spent the past couple months virtually dating due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the new episodes will be filmed in-person in a closed "bubble" in a villa in Las Vegas, as per a press release.

Love Island USA is based on the British show of the same title, in which a group of "Islanders" is brought together in a secluded location, and must attempt to win each other over and impress audiences at home. In order to continue in the competition, each cast member must be coupled with another contestant, whether out of "love, friendship, or survival," and every few days uncoupled Islanders will be at risk of being dumped from the island. The real drama, however, comes when new contestants arrive on the Island, disturbing alliances and romances, raising the stakes throughout the season. Additionally, contestants will have to win over viewers, who, according to a press release, will "shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner." Audiences will also be able to participate in crafting the show and creating drama via the Love Island app.

Find out more about the first eleven cast members of Love Island Season 2 below:

Kaitlynn Anderson

Age: 27

Job: Promotions

Hometown: Lapeer, Michigan

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Fun Fact: Kaitlynn's dating profile "About Me" section would be short and sweet: “I enjoy bad food, dogs, festivals, Pilates, cooking and adventure!”

Mackenzie Dipman

Age: 24

Job: Student

Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona

Zodiac Sign: Leo

Fun Fact: Her celebrity crush is Oscar-winner and "alright, alright, alright" enthusiast, Matthew McConaughey. According to a press release, Mackenzie called the actor “a version of my dream man — a southern gentleman with a Texas accent.”

Tre Forte

Age: 25

Job: Personal Trainer

Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida

Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius

Fun Fact: His celebrity crush is the pop star and makeup mogul Rihanna, so it's appropriate he's going into the series with "Love On the Brain."

James McCool

Age: 27

Job: Personal Trainer

Hometown: Winchester, Virginia

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Fun Fact: This humor enthusiast's "ideal romantic partner" is someone who is "funny, likes to laugh, and doesn't take life too seriously."

Johnny Middlebrooks

Age: 22

Job: Student

Hometown: Chesapeake, Virginia

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Fun Fact: He thinks that Hollywood power couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are relationship #goals.

More to come...