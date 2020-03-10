The Movies, TV Shows & Concerts Impacted By Coronavirus

The coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has had a massive effect on the world since it was first discovered in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. In just three months, the disease has spread to six continents, with over 113,000 infected persons reported worldwide as of March 10, according to CNN. Though public health officials are working to contain the spread of the virus — which causes shortness of breath, fever, and cough — the illness has begun to affect the entertainment industry. Coronavirus has already impacted movies, TV shows, and concerts around the globe.

Coronavirus fears have delayed box office openings, postponed tours, canceled music and film festivals, and more in the United States and beyond. Blockbuster premieres like the latest James Bond installment, No Time To Die, has been pushed back seven months. Artists such as Madonna, Ciara, and Mariah Carey are suspending concerts and legs on their tours. Even The Bachelorette has been affected.

Here, we break down the movies, TV shows, and concerts that have already been impacted by the illness. Read on for a look at the impact the coronavirus has had on the entertainment industry so far — and stay tuned for any further changes to come.

Movies

'No Time To Die' EON/Sony The 25th James Bond film has seen the most drastic action yet. Due to theater closures in China and other countries, the film pushed its upcoming global release date from April to November, a seven-month delay.

'Peter Rabbit 2' Columbia Pictures Sony has decided to move the Peter Rabbit sequel release to summer 2020. The film, which was slated for a wide international release in early April, will now premiere on Aug. 7.

'Mission Impossible 7' Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images James Bond isn't the only movie spy to be affected by the virus. Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible franchise has postponed production for planned filming in Venice, Italy, due to the outbreak in the region.

'Mulan' Disney The upcoming Disney live-action remake was hoping to do big business at the Chinese box office, but it won't happen anytime soon. The film is still scheduled to roll out worldwide on March 27, but its Chinese release has been postponed indefinitely, as most cinemas in the country are currently closed.

'Sonic The Hedgehog' Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images The video game adaptation is already a hit, having grossed over three times its budget at the box office since its Valentine's Day release. But those numbers could have been much higher if the film had been released in China. Instead, its Chinese release date has been postponed, and it's not clear when the movie will screen there.

'Bloodshot' Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Vin Diesel's upcoming superhero film is also having its Chinese release delayed due to the outbreak. The film will open elsewhere on March 13.

'Red Notice' Matt Winkelmeyer/VF20/WireImage/Getty Images The Netflix thriller starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds is currently looking into altering its production schedule to avoid shooting in Italy as initially planned, according to Deadline.

Television

'The Amazing Race' CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images Naturally, filming a reality show in which contestants travel all around the world is going to be difficult to produce during a pandemic. So CBS has shut down production on the show's 33rd season, and it's unclear when it will start up again.

'The Bachelorette' Paul Hebert/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images Don't worry, the 16th season of the reality dating show hasn't been postponed. But the producers have canceled their initial plans to shoot part of the season in Italy, due to the risk from the nation's outbreak.

Concerts & Tours

BTS JTBC PLUS/ImaZinS/Getty Images The K-pop group has canceled four concerts in their home country of South Korea due to the virus. The concerts were part of the massive promotional tour for their new album Map of the Soul: 7.

Green Day CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images The rock group postponed their current tour's upcoming shows in a number of Asian countries.

Madonna Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images The Queen of Pop was forced to cancel the final two Paris shows of her Madame X tour due to new crowd restrictions imposed by the French government.

Queen + Adam Lambert Cole Bennetts/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The classic rock band and its American Idol frontman also fell victim to new French guidelines and were forced to postpone an upcoming Paris show.

Mariah Carey ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images The pop legend postponed an upcoming concert in Honolulu until November.

Ciara Mitch Haaseth/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images After being advised against traveling by her doctors, the pregnant pop star canceled her scheduled performance at a USO concert in Fort Hood, TX on March 19.

Khalid David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The R&B singer, who is currently on tour, postponed his March and April shows in eight Asian countries.

Whitesnake Brian Rasic/Hulton Archive/Getty Images The '80s hairband was forced to postpone the Japan leg of their Flesh and Blood world tour. It had been scheduled for Mach.

Slipknot Michael Campanella/Redferns/Getty Images The heavy metal rockers have undertaken some of the most extensive action of any musician, postponing their entire upcoming Asian tour; including their namesake festival, Knotfest, in Japan.

Louis Tomlinson NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images The former One Direction member was scheduled to perform in Italy on March 11, but was barred from doing so by a government decree.

Avril Lavigne Steve Jennings/WireImage/Getty Images The punk pop star has indefinitely postponed her upcoming Asian tour, canceling a dozen shows, including four in China.

Stormzy David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns/Getty Images In February, the UK rapper postponed his March tour dates in China, Japan, and South Korea over coronavirus fears.

Ben Harper Dave Simpson/WireImage/Getty Images The singer-songwriter and his band The Innocent Criminals had to cancel three March shows in Japan.

The National Pedro Gomes/Redferns/Getty Images The indie rockers canceled two shows in Tokyo that had been scheduled for mid-March.

A-ha Dave Simpson/WireImage/Getty Images The Norwegian '80s sensations have postponed their upcoming tour stop in Japan, canceling shows in several cities.

Yungblud David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The English alternative rocker begrudgingly canceled an upcoming Asian tour that was to include shows in South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Philippines.

Old Dominion NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images The country group was scheduled to perform at the Country to Country festival in the UK, but canceled their appearance as a precaution.