Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe broke up a year after beginning their relationship on Love Island USA Season 7, according to a July 22 report from People.

“The distance between them and their busy schedules made it challenging to maintain their connection,” a source told the magazine. “They still remain close friends. They share a deep love and respect for each other and will always support one another whenever possible.”

The split comes weeks after the fan-favorite pair fielded speculation about their relationship status. As Olandria told curious fans during her Cosmopolitan profile in June, “Why is it your business? Are your bills getting paid? Are you touch-deprived? Go get a man; go do something with your life. Why does it matter if me and Nic are together?”

Olandria went on to say the investment in her personal life “creeps me out,” adding: “I’m never that invested in someone’s relationship, and I’m not living for the internet. I don’t always post what people want me to or always do what people want me to do.”

And Nic, for his part, took issue with a Vulture piece’s characterization of his relationship with Olandria. After the magazine likened the pair’s early dynamic to “friendly colleagues,” adding that Nic “leaned into the role of ‘person in love with Olandria’ with comfort and poise,” Nic wrote on Threads: “I fly all the way to New York where you ask me to be photographed half naked and you smile and shake my hand and then write some 💩 like that???”

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Of course, the couple was accustomed to such chatter since first leaving the villa as Season 7’s runner-ups last year. They chatted with Elite Daily shortly after returning home, at which point Nic said they were “taking our relationship at our comfortable pace” and “doing boyfriend and girlfriend things” without putting a label on it. However, they reiterated that their connection wasn’t manufactured by production or fan pressure, as some theorized.

“I don't know why you would think we would purposely get our families involved. We would not take it this far if it was fake,” Olandria said at the time. “My mom really does like Nic, and Nic's mom really does like me. Why would we get their hopes up for something that we know is not real? That's weird. It is real. You can't fake that.”