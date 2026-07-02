The chokehold Love Island USA has on me and my group chats should be studied, with a special syllabus on Bryce Dettloff and Trinity Tatum (aka Brinity). The second they reunited in matching butter yellow ‘fits following the chaos of Casa Amor, I was kicking my feet like I was watching Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley in Bridgerton. And when they matched *again* in fuchsia pink swim looks on their first date? I lost it, practically yelling, “They’re soulmates!” and “They have a telepathic connection!” at the TV. I mean, if they’re subconsciously matching, they must be endgame, right?

As it turns out, there is actually some scientific truth behind my theories. “Couples that dress alike are what I call ‘swag-aligned’ couples,” explains Shakaila Forbes-Bell, fashion psychologist and author of Big Dress Energy. Think of them as the exact opposite of “swag-gap” couples. To break it down, the expert points to a concept called self-congruity theory (Sirgy, 1982), which explains that we’re naturally “drawn to people whose identities feel aligned with our own, as it contributes to making us feel more self-assured.”

Coordinating subconsciously is arguably an even stronger sign of connection. “Matching unintentionally signals to us that ‘this person is part of my group or on my team,’” says Forbes-Bell. “From an evolutionary perspective, it takes us back to a time when finding your tribe increased your chances of survival, which is actually the case in the context of Love Island.” (Though, to be fair, villa life definitely gives them a bit of a helping hand, since putting a bunch of singles in a space where they share clothing racks and brand sponsors makes matching way more likely.)

We saw this exact same fashion vibe play out in Season 6, when Serena Page and Kordell Beckham both ended up in unplanned lime green outfits on the very first episode... and then eventually won the show. That viral Kordena moment — and all their other unintentionally coordinated days in and out of the villa — could’ve served as a visual cue of their potential pairing and contributed to deepening their connection.

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It doesn’t just signal closeness to the viewers either; it can help create it. Because we’ve been trained to see others who are similar to us as our people, Forbes-Bell says, “Psychologically, the more similarities we see with someone, the more we see them as an extension of ourselves, and matching clothing colors is such a strong visual representation of this phenomenon.”

Caroline Fenkel, a therapist and chief clinical officer at Charlie Health, agrees that this styling telepathy is pure social psychology. “Humans have an inherent drive to feel connected to others,” she says. “Dressing like a partner can be a form of ‘mirroring,’ where we unconsciously adopt aspects of each other’s appearance and behavior. It reinforces feelings of connection and belonging, giving both partners a sense of shared identity.”

While being completely in sync is great, the colors they chose also did some of the heavy lifting. Take Brinity’s pink looks from when they defined the relationship. The color has long been associated with romance, and psychology supports this point. “Pink shares similarities with the long wavelength color red, which studies have linked to increased arousal, excitement, and interest, particularly in dating contexts,” Forbes-Bell says.

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Then there was their butter yellow reunion. Sure, they could’ve chosen it because it’s incredibly trendy, but it could simply reflect interest. Forbes-Bell explains that the color has been “linked with increased attention and memory retention — which is perfect for when you want to keep a potential match interested.” Coincidence? I think not.

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Of course, this isn’t just a Love Island USA thing. Couples outside the villa match, too. IMHO, the coordinated look has emerged as an unspoken, sixth love language, whether it's accidental or on purpose. Think Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet rocking Knicks-inspired hues courtside, or Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dressing in the same punk-rock aesthetic.

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Dressing like a unit isn’t just chic, it’s also sweet. “It’s a clear social indicator of increased closeness,” Forbes-Bell says. “Research shows that familiarity breeds likeness, so when done intentionally, it can be a subtle cue to demonstrate interest and a desire to deepen a connection.” And dressing within the same palette is a low-lift technique that works wonders in helping couples maintain individuality, while still “maintaining a connection.”

That’s why audiences lose it when couples match — in the villa, on red carpets, and in the wild. We take visual synchronicities as evidence of connection. It’s science. Forbes-Bell backs this up, saying, “The idiom ‘birds of a feather flock together’ exists because we naturally believe that those who look alike go together, and we take that assertion and apply it to other aspects of the relationship.”

Forget body language or confessionals. If I had to bet money on a Love Island USA couple to make it out of the villa, I’d be on the lookout for what they’re wearing.

Sources:

Caroline Fenkel, DSW, LCSW, therapist, chief clinical officer at Charlie Health

Shakaila Forbes-Bell, fashion psychologist and author of Big Dress Energy