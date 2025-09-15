Love Island USA just got a follow-up reunion — at New York Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2026 season, no less. The bi-yearly event is already basically a huddle among friends and former colleagues, where they kiki in their seats and catch up in between shows and during designers’ after-parties. And that’s never been more true than for the LIUSA cast, who were undoubtedly this season’s It girls.

Several of them made their front row rounds, catching shows like Off-White, Sergio Hudson, and Cynthia Rowley. A few also made their way to late-night shindigs, like Amaya Espinal and Huda Mustafa, who attended the NYLON Nights party, among other guests. A couple of them even made their runway debuts. Olandria Carthen, for instance, caused a stir among the crowd at Sergio Hudson when she strutted down the runway, while her man, Nic Vansteenberghe, proudly watched.

Behold, some of the Love Island USA alums who took over NYFW. If you were wondering what life has been like beyond the villa, well, it’s been looking chic.

Olandria’s NYFW Debut

Kohl Murdock for Moment Dept

The biggest moment for LIUSA girls was when Olandria surprised attendees by sauntering down the Sergio Hudson runway in a leopard print jacket and shorts. This was Bama Barbie’s *official* New York Fashion Week runway debut, after walking the pre-NYFW Raising Cane’s show two days prior. Apart from modeling, she was also a front-row fixture at several other shows this season, including Off-White and Theophilio.

Nicolas Vansteenberghe

Steve Eichner/WWD/Getty Images

Nicolandria stans, this moment’s for you. Nic was front and center at the Sergio Hudson show to catch Olandria’s catwalk. He acted every bit the proud beau, documenting her big moment. Swoon.

Serena Page

Steve Eichner/WWD/Getty Images

At the same show, Nic sat beside Season 6’s winner, Serena Page. In an all-red ‘fit, she looked just as attention-grabbing — if not more — than the models on the runway.

Amaya Espinal

Sabrina Steck/BFA.com

Season 7’s winner, fondly known as Amaya Papaya, is also having a big week, sitting front row at the likes of Collina Strada and Cynthia Rowley. My personal favorite moment of hers, however, was when she slayed boudoir dressing in a see-through corset at the NYLON Nights party.

Kaylor Martin

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Serena wasn’t the only one repping LIUSA Season 6 and Beyond the Villa at NYFW, though. Kaylor Martin hopped over to multiple events, including the Cynthia Rowley show, the Alice + Olivia presentation, and NYLON’s party.

Iris Kendall

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Iris Kendall rocked the “naked dress” to the Bronx & Banco show on Monday, Sept. 15, wearing a see-through lace halter gown with a massive diamond cutout along the torso. The dress flaunted major underboob and her thong.

Huda Mustafa

Jabber

Huda was also booked and busy this NYFW. When she wasn’t on the Runway 7 catwalk for Edition 22’s partnership with Rick Ross, she was partying it up at NYLON Nights. Mamacita behavior only.