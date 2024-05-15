Yes, Bridgerton is best known for its swoony romance. But as Season 2 proved, many of its end-game pairings come about, or are spurred on by, characters' relationships with their siblings.

Benedict and Eloise have long shared a special connection, bonding over their common disinterest in doing whatever’s expected of them. During a recent chat with Bustle, Luke Thompson and Claudia Jessie proved the sibling love extends beyond the screen, too.

Before the Bridgerton Season 3 premiere, Thompson and Jessie asked each other questions to see how well they know each other. Ultimately, Jessie won the game — correctly guessing many answers, from Thompson’s go-to set snack (it’s an omelet!) to his favorite scene to shoot in the latest episodes.

“I feel like it might have to do with Hannah [New],” Jessie said, with Thompson confirming “all [his] scenes” with his newest co-star stood out from Season 3. “Doing all of my scenes with her was amazing.”

Lady Tilley Arnold On Bridgerton

While Thompson was careful not to share too much — Lady Whistledown is the only one who can tell all — there have been clues about New’s character as far back as 2022, when she was first cast.

She plays Lady Tilley Arnold, a “firebrand widow,” Deadline reported. “Widowed at an early age, she enjoys the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband’s estate, living life on her own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom.”

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Fans of Julia Quinn’s romance series know that Benedict’s love match in the Bridgerton books is a very different Cinderella-esque character named Sophie. So, it will be interesting to see how this newcomer factors into his long-term love life.

For her part, New teased on Instagram that Tilley is a “woman of means, who means business, revels in her freedom and knows how to find joy and authenticity in every connection.” In a way, she seems to resonate with Benedict’s own independent streak.

“She has taught me a thing or two, and it has been pure joy playing her,” New added.

