15 Iconic Violet Crawley Quotes To Help You Live Like Downton's Favourite Dowager

When Downton Abbey first aired back in 2010, the world was introduced to the aristocratic Crawley family and their loyal team of in-house staff at the Downton country estate. With gripping stories penned by acclaimed screenwriter Julian Fellowes and winning performances from the likes of Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, the upstairs-downstairs period drama became a hit with both audiences and critics, spawning a total of six seasons and not one, but two big-screen adaptations, most recently Downton Abbey: A New Era.
Smith’s portrayal of Downton Abbey’s Dowager Countess has been a highlight throughout the drama’s television and cinematic run. With her hilariously sharp, no-nonsense wit, there’s certainly no mystery as to why the Countess of Grantham has long been a fan favourite. Thankfully, Smith has reprised her much-loved role in the 2022 Downton Abbey sequel, which follows the Crawley family as they leave their Yorkshire estate behind to embark on a Gatsby-style getaway to the south of France.
As with the show’s original run, Downton Abbey: A New Era will likely produce yet more brilliant quips from the one and only Smith. To mark the release of the latest chapter in the Crawley family’s story, here are some of the most iconic Dowager Countess quotes in Downton Abbey history.