Few cinematic experiences rival the sheer joy of watching Mamma Mia! in a theater, fueled by popcorn and collective effervescence as you sway along to the crowd-pleasing anthems of ABBA. Fortunately, you’ll be able to dance, jive, and have the time of your life yet again: Mamma Mia! 3 is officially happening.

Here We Go Again (Again)

While a threequel has already been all but confirmed — Amanda Seyfried has made no secret of her excitement to reprise the role of Sophie Sheridan — NBCUniversal Entertainment Chairman Donna Langley just provided the most definitive update yet.

When asked about the much-hoped-for film at the BAFTAs on Feb. 22, Langley told Deadline: “Yes, I’m gonna say right now that there will be a Mamma Mia! 3.”

Langley didn’t have any specifics regarding a production timeline, but said she’s “actively” talking about the third film with Judy Craymer, who produced the first two films and the original Broadway musical on which they’re based.

Will Meryl Streep Return?

When Deadline suggested the possibility of Meryl Streep’s return, Langley was more than open to the idea. “If Meryl Streep would like to come back, we will find a way to bring her back,” she said.

Universal Pictures

As you’ll remember, Streep’s Donna Sheridan has died in the Mamma Mia! universe. But she appeared in ghost form at the end of 2018’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, performing a moving duet of “My Love, My Life” with her on-screen daughter and appearing in a rousing, Oscar-worthy rendition of “Super Trouper.”

Streep herself previously weighed in on the prospect of Donna’s return, telling Deadline in 2024, “Of course I want to do it. I think folks love it.”

Indeed, they do! As Seyfried told Bustle last year, “There are some movies where you just need to leave it alone, and Mamma Mia is not one of them. You can just keep going with Mamma Mia. We’ll never get sick of hearing ‘Super Trouper.’ I won’t.”

Universal Pictures

Christine Baranski, who plays one of Donna’s longtime besties, Tanya, is just as keen. “I would do it in a heartbeat. And probably everybody involved would do it, because we all had so much fun and that musical — both of them — gave people so much joy,” she recently told Bustle. “Sometimes little girls and teenage girls come up to me, and they’re just overjoyed to meet Tanya of Mamma Mia. It makes people happy, and we’re living in dark times, so maybe this is a good time for a Mamma Mia 3.”