Sabrina Carpenter is very good at saying goodbye, especially through song. On Aug. 29, the singer released her new album Man’s Best Friend, which includes “Goodbye,” the breakup song to end all breakup songs. Fittingly, “Goodbye” is the final track on the album, allowing Carpenter to give both listeners and her ex a proper send-off.

On the ABBA-inspired, orchestral disco track, Carpenter mourns that her ex broke up with her basically “overnight,” leaving her in tears and with a desire for revenge. “To show you just how much it hurts, I wish I had a gun or words,” she jokes. Instead of resorting to violence, she builds herself back up, making it clear that her ex can’t go back on their decision.

“Goodbye means that you're losing me for life,” she explains in the chorus. “Can't call it love, then call it quits / Can’t shoot me down, then shoot the sh*t.”

In true Carpenter fashion, she finds a way to get a little cheeky, declaring, “You used to love my ass, now, baby, you won't see it.” She even manages to say goodbye in almost every language, including Spanish (“adios”), Italian (“arrivederci”), Japanese (“sayonara”), and French (“f*ck you”).

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Some fans might interpret the track as her final farewell to reported ex-boyfriend Barry Keoghan, from whom she reportedly split in December after an on-and-off relationship. But regardless of who it’s aimed at (if anyone at all), Carpenter manages to turn heartbreak into a source of joy and humor on “Goodbye,” modeling the ideal way to process a breakup. And it’s also the perfect song to land her a role in the ABBA-soundtracked Mamma Mia 3.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Goodbye” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics to Carpenter’s new song “Goodbye” below.

Broke my heart on Saturday

Guess overnight your feelings changed

And I have cried so much, I almost fainted (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

To show you just how much it hurts

I wish I had a gun or words

If something got lost in communication (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

Well, sayonara, adiós

You’re not bilingual, but you should know

Goodbye

Means that you're losing me for life

Can't call it love, then call it quits

Can’t shoot me down, then shoot the sh*t

Did you forget that it was you who said goodbye?

So you don't get to be the one who cries

Can't have your cake, can't eat it too

By walking out, that means you choose goodbye

The feeling so specific

Wanna punch you every other minute, oh

You used to love my ass, now, baby, you won't see it anymorе (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

We'll just give it three weeks, buddy

Gonna wake up from your coma, honеy, ooh

And that's when you'll be holding hokey flowers, standing at my door (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

But I’ll say, “Arrivederci, au revoir”

Forgive my French, but, f*ck you, ta-t

Goodbye

Means that you’re losing me for life

Can't call it love, then call it quits

Can’t shoot me down, then shoot the sh*t

Did you forget that it was you who said goodbye? (Did you forget that it was you who said goodbye?)

So you don't get to be the one who cries

Can't have your cake, can't eat it too

By walking out, that means you choose goodbye

Sayonara, adiós

On the flip side, cheerio

Por siempre te amo, wait, no

Sh*t, when did you get here?

Go put on some clothes

Goodbye

Means that you’re losing me for life

Can’t call it love, then call it quits

Can’t shoot me down, then shoot the sh*t

Did you forget that it was you who said goodbye? (Did you forget that it was you who said goodbye?)

So you don't get to be the one who cries

Can't have your cake, can't eat it too

By walking out, that means you choose goodbye

Goodbye

(Get home safe)