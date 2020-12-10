Luke Skywalker Could Appear In The Mandalorian Season 2 Finale

A lot has already happened in The Mandalorian Season 2. We've learned Baby Yoda's name and backstory, met live-action versions of Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan Kryze, and received confirmation that Boba Fett is still alive (and still a badass). But theories about The Mandalorian's Season 2 finale suggest that the biggest reveals are yet to come, and our Beskar-clad hero and his elderly infant friend could find themselves in quite the predicament come Chapter 16.

One theory, as described by Inverse's Dais Johnston, suggests that The Mandalorian finale will see a rehash of the 1960 film The Magnificent Seven. The seeds of the theory began when a Redditor noticed that Boba Fett's line about "aiming for the other" ship was a direct reference to a line from the classic Western. A separate Redditor went on to predict that Mando is on his way to recruiting his own "Magnificent Seven" to storm Moff Gideon's lair and rescue Grogu. Mando already has Boba Fett and Fennec Shand on his side, and the end of Chapter 14 saw him bring Cara Dune on board with the intention of freeing Migs Mayfield from prison. To round out the team, the theory suggests that Mando will add Bo-Katan Kryze — which shouldn't be too difficult since she wants the Darksaber back from Gideon — and Cobb Vanth, who was last seen in Chapter 9 telling Mando that he "hoped their paths crossed again." In The Magnificent Seven, a disparate group of gunslingers bands together to protect a Mexican village against a much larger gang of ruthless outlaws. They succeed in their mission, but four of the seven are killed in the battle. Gulp.

Another prominent finale theory looks to a different movie — one that's a little closer to home. The second film of the original Star Wars trilogy, The Empire Strikes Back, is notorious for its dark ending. The movie ends with Han Solo captured, Luke Skywalker defeated in battle, and all hope seemingly lost. With this being the second season of The Mandalorian, the YouTube channel Star Wars Theory posits that it could end in a similarly dark fashion — but with one saving grace. This theory suggests that Mando's rescue mission will result in the death of at least one of Mando's allies and will fail in its ultimate goal of rescuing Grogu. Mando himself will be badly beaten and, like our heroes at the end of Empire, without hope. But a new hope, so to speak, will appear when a Jedi shows up to answer Grogu's Force call from Chapter 14. And who might that Jedi be? Why, Luke Skywalker, of course, setting up The Mandalorian Season 3: Return of the Jedi... Again.

Another theory making the rounds in various forms is that the Season 2 finale will mark the last appearance of Grogu. The idea of Disney getting rid of Baby Yoda may seem unlikely, but some fans believe it's what makes the most sense for the show and for the development of Mando's character. These theories believe that Grogu will successfully be rescued, whoever his Jedi Master is will show up and take him into their care, and Grogu and Mando will have a heartfelt goodbye. This will then set up a third season that focuses more on Mando finding his place among the Mandalorians, according to one Redditor.

Whatever The Mandalorian Season 2 finale has in store — a Western showdown, a Luke Skywalker cameo, or a goodbye to Grogu — it goes without saying that the wait for Season 3 is going to be excruciating.