A short-lived peace followed Shanae Ankney’s exit from The Bachelor on Feb. 14. By the end of the Valentine’s Day episode, a new conflict came to a head — when Mara Agrait suggested Sarah Hamrick was too young to be thinking seriously about an engagement. The awkward conversation came after Mara’s declaration during the medieval group date that she “felt like a peasant for the first time ... and the last time,” suggesting she’d be taking her pursuit of Clayton Echard even more seriously. And that she is, with even more drama teased in the next episodes.

But what is Mara’s whole deal, really? Here’s everything you should know about Mara on The Bachelor as we prepare to head into the home stretch of Clayton’s season.

Mara’s Job

Though Mara’s Bachelor bio simply identifies her as a 32-year-old entrepreneur from Collingswood, New Jersey, her online presence provides a closer look at her work. On what seems to be Mara’s LinkedIn account, she’s listed as a director of development at SilverSmart Tech, an organization that aims to empower seniors through technology.

Mara also works in entertainment and event planning, with experience as a “dancer and crowd motivator.” She even has a separate Instagram page, @agreateventcompany, dedicated to her services in that area. Good thing, too, because according to her Bachelor bio, “she considers herself the life of the party and is looking for a man to settle down with and keep life fun.” She even has a #vanlife Instagram, @themapquester, but seems to have taken a break from traveling to appear on The Bachelor.

Mara’s Instagram

True to her “life of the party” bio, Mara’s Instagram features plenty of snaps of nights out with friends — “because there is nothing better than surrounding yourself with beautiful, successful and loving women that encourage you to be your best self,” she wrote in one post.

She also shares photos from her travels. Post-Bachelor, those locations have included visiting the beach in Puerto Rico (where she was born), skiing in Vermont, and celebrating her birthday in New York.

Mara’s Instagram also suggests she’s pretty close with her family, including four-legged member Jaxon Rue, an adorable Cavapoo whose Instagram account Mara co-manages.

Mara After The Bachelor

According to Reality Steve, filming for Clayton’s season of The Bachelor ended just before Thanksgiving, by which point Mara wrote on her Instagram that she was “back like she never left.” If we take that literally, that must mean she didn’t come home with a new fiancé.

It will still be some time before we see what goes down between Mara, Sarah, and Clayton. For now, Mara is very much living up to her ABC description as a woman who “loves hard, fights hard and is extremely passionate.” Even if it means throwing the not-here-for-the-right-reasons gauntlet as a last resort.