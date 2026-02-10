As women in Hollywood continue to deal with body-shaming and public commentary on their figures, Margot Robbie is speaking out about an experience she had within the industry. In a new video for Complex, the actor revealed that an actor once gave her a book that told her to “eat less.”

As part of Complex’s series “GOAT Talk,” Robbie and Charli xcx, who provided the soundtrack to Robbie’s new film Wuthering Heights, debated their best and worst things in several categories. When asked about the worst gifts she’s ever received, Robbie said that she got a present that turned out to be a form of covert body-shaming.

“Very, very early in my career, an actor I worked with, a male actor, gave me a book called Why French Women Don’t Get Fat,” she told Charli, referring to a 2006 food book by Mireille Guiliano. “And it was essentially a book telling you to eat less.”

Robbie recreated her shocked expression upon receiving the book for Charli. “I was like, ‘Oh. F*ck you, dude,’” she recalled. “He essentially gave me a book to let me know that I should lose weight.”

Who Gave Margot The Book?

YouTube / Complex

However, for fans who want to investigate the culprit, he won’t be easy to track down. When Charli asked what the actor was up to today, Robbie had no clue, indicating that he’s not exactly an A-list star. “I have no idea where he would even be now,” she stated, emphasizing that it was “really back in the day.”

If he wasn’t irrelevant already, Charli made it even worse, looking straight into the camera and quipping, “Your career’s over, babe.”

What About Charli?

As cringe-worthy as Robbie’s worst gift is, Charli might have her beat. The singer recounted how a fan once gave her a small jar of their dead mother’s ashes. “It was a jar on a necklace,” she recalled. “I just didn’t quite know what to do with it, ‘cause you don’t wanna be like, ‘I don’t want this.’ Because that could be really offensive. So I sort of just took it.”

Robbie was caught very off-guard, calling it “intense” and “uncomfortable.” To this day, Charli is still unsettled by it, grimacing and admitting that she “doesn’t know where it is now.”