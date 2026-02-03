Wuthering Heights is shaping up to be the most romantic movie of the year. The film, which hits theaters just before Valentine’s Day on Feb. 13, is supposed to be extremely swoon-worthy — and its passionate plot has inspired Margot Robbie’s press tour attire.

The actress, who plays Catherine in the film, has been channeling Victorian romanticism with her red carpet looks. From waist-cinching corsets to lacy “naked dresses,” each ensemble is more Brontë-coded than the last. Still, Robbie managed to save her most romantic look for the city of love. For the film’s Paris premiere, she wore a custom gown from a tried-and-true fashion house. Plus, she topped off the gown with an 100-carat diamond.

Margot’s Romantic Chanel Gown

On Feb. 2, Robbie walked the red carpet ahead of a Wuthering Heights screening at the Grand Rex theater in Paris. For the photocall, she donned a custom couture look designed by Chanel’s Matthieu Blazy.

Styled by her longtime collaborator, Andrew Mukamal, Robbie wore a gown crafted from red velvet. The dress’ bustier top featured a plunging scoop neckline, while its voluminous skirt revealed a crisp white underskirt beneath its draped fabric. A long train, full of feathered appliqués, trailed behind her.

While Robbie has been a Chanel muse since 2018, the Paris premiere marks her first collaboration with Blazy. “It’s the first Chanel red carpet look I’ve worn designed by him, and I couldn’t think of a more special occasion than for Wuthering Heights, a project that is so special to me,” she told Vogue about the ‘fit. The actress also shared that the gown’s hue was chosen specifically to match the evening’s red carpet.

Her “Nude” Diamond Necklace

Robbie and Mukamal kept the rest of her look simple with one notable exception: sparkling jewelry, custom-designed by Lorraine Schwartz. Robbie’s jewels included a choker necklace featuring the designer’s signature “nude diamond” and a pair of matching earrings.

The jewelry designer outlined the choker design in an Instagram story. According to Schwartz, Robbie’s necklace was made by putting an 100-carat champagne diamond was put on a red velvet ribbon. The gem was encircled by smaller stones, with a teardrop-shaped diamond falling from its center.

She may not be a Bridgerton star, but Robbie is still in the running to become the diamond of the season.