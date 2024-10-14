Mariah Carey Just Resurrected Her Beef With Overhead Lighting

In a new clip from her upcoming episode of the Las Culturistas podcast, Mariah Carey revealed that she cannot deal with those glaring hanging lights.

“Why do they do it to us? And I shouldn’t even say ‘us.’ Because it’s not us, it’s me,” she told hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers. “I’m the one who gets the most tortured by the hideous lighting in every elevator, doorway, gyms — not that I go to the gym, but I’m just saying.”

iHeart Radio’s Las Culturistas — which has seen guests like Dua Lipa, Charli XCX and Reneé Rapp — features a section entitled “I Don’t Think So, Honey!” where guests share one thing they simply cannot stand in one minute. While Lipa gave her thoughts on vacations and Charli XCX sounded off about people who think they’re too good for reality TV, Carey went all in on fluorescent lights.

“The sun is OK if it’s at sunset,” she said in the episode, the full version of which drops Oct. 16. “But overhead lighting, I don’t think so, honey. Please, stop it. Every place I go — shut the lights. Turn them out. I don’t want to see them. No more.”

Of course, real fans know that this is not a new beef. Carey’s episode of Cribs, released on MTV in 2002, featured her 11,000-square-foot home, which was inlaid with warm recessed lighting and art deco sconces. In a 2016 interview with the Sunday Times, Carey spoke from a rented house and specifically pointed out the lights.

“I would never have overhead lighting,” she said at the time. “In my apartment in New York, it’s all recessed lighting, chandeliers, candles. This lighting is abusive.”

Fans were thrilled to see this latest rant drop. “This is the best thing that’s ever happened,” singer JoJo commented. “OMGGGGGGGGG,” Rupaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage wrote.