Months after Kanye West invited Marilyn Manson onstage at one of his Donda listening parties, the two reportedly led a prayer circle together on Halloween. According to the UK paper Metro, the 44-year-old rapper brought back his Sunday Service series on Oct. 31, which streamed on Triller and the Fite TV app for $10. The event reportedly featured notable stars including Justin Bieber and Roddy Ricch, but perhaps the most surprising guest was the 52-year-old rocker, who is currently facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse.

According to the paper, Manson (real name Brian Warner) had half of his face covered as he touched foreheads with the rapper and bowed in prayer. Like the choir behind him, Manson was dressed in all white and was wearing a hood and a mask. He stood alongside West, Bieber, and the choir for performances of the Donda tracks “No Child Left Behind,” “Hurricane,” “Moon,” and “Come to Life.” Roddy Ricch took the stage to perform his collaboration with West, titled “Pure Souls.”

Although Bieber reportedly “laid low” during the service, he did say a few words when it came time for him to pray. “Justin Bieber just said ‘we cast out any demonic presence on this day in the name of Jesus’ and Marilyn Manson nodded dfkjsfnksdjdnfksdnkfdsjnfdk,” musician Kenny Bear tweeted while watching the live stream. In a separate tweet, Kenny Bear confirmed he was not exaggerating. “Ppl keep dming me asking if this is real and it's 100% real word for word,” he clarified.

Manson’s appearance at Sunday Service comes a few months after West brought him out at his Donda listening event in Chicago on Aug. 26. At that time, the singer-songwriter had recently turned himself in to authorities to face charges of sexual assault after a number of women alleged violent crimes. He also wasn’t the only disgraced musician in attendance. DaBaby was also at the event after coming under fire for making homophobic and misogynistic comments at Rolling Loud Festival earlier that summer.

West, for his part, seems to have no problem with inviting controversial people to his events or partnering with them on musical projects. Manson, for example, is featured on West’s song “Jail, Pt. 2,” a track that the rapper claimed was blocked by his record label. “UNIVERSAL PUT MY ALBUM OUT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL AND THEY BLOCKED JAIL 2 FROM BEING ON THE ALBUM,” he tweeted on Aug. 29, the day Donda was released. Hours later, the track was made available to stream.