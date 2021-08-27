When most musicians have a new album on the way, they set a date, they share a single or two with music videos, they speak to the media, and then they release the project on the scheduled date. This is the regular way artists, backed by major labels and large teams, have done things for decades, but 44-year-old Kanye West is not like most artists.

The 22-time Grammy winner has now been talking about his forthcoming album Donda for more than a year, and this summer he has promised it over and over, only to disappoint fans by not actually delivering the full-length for mass consumption. While his avid followers haven’t yet been treated to the new music, it is already one of the most-talked-about titles of the year, as the campaign has been surrounded by delays, promotional events, high-profile collaborations, and several controversies. His soon-to-be ex wife Kim Kardashian West, wearing a wedding dress, even got onstage at his latest listening party on Aug. 26 to recreate their marriage.

Need to catch up on what’s happening with West’s Donda? Here’s everything you need to know.

When Is Donda’s Release Date?

Donda, West’s 10th solo album, is scheduled to be released on Sept. 3, though that is certainly not set in stone if history repeats itself. The day the title was set to drop has changed repeatedly, with each proposed time coming and going without the music reaching the masses. Donda was was initially slated to arrive July 24, then it was backtracked one day. After the month passed, Donda was rescheduled to come out Aug. 20, then pushed back again to Aug. 27.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The rapper’s manager even reportedly promised it would appear on that latter date, but now it looks like the first Friday in September is the goal.

What Are The Donda Listening Events?

Since Donda hasn’t been released yet, he can’t go on tour with the album yet, but he has still found a way to turn it into a live spectacle nonetheless. So far, the hip-hop powerhouse has hosted three major listening events, and while they’ve been similar in structure to one another, all of them have seen the musician bringing something exciting to the table, debuting new music, welcoming special guests, and attracting massive audiences, all of whom clamored to hear the latest iteration of West’s anticipated project as he continues to fine-tune it between events.

When Was The First Donda Event?

West hosted the first listening event, titled Kanye West Presents: A Donda Listening Event, on July 22 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. He announced the show just three days prior, but that didn’t stop 42,000 fans from buying a ticket to see him and hear his new music. During the event, West apparently showed up two hours late, and as the album (as it existed at that moment) played, he basically didn’t do anything. According to those who were in the stands, the rapper largely stayed still as the tunes blasted over a sound system that wasn’t really meant for such a “performance.” At times he kneeled, and he did pace a bit, and then the whole thing was done.

The rapper’s wife (at least for the time being), Kim Kardashian West, was spotted in the stands with their children and her sister, Khloe. The married couple, who are currently in the middle of an amicable divorce, were wearing nearly matching outfits, a detail not missed by countless fans doing their everything to catch every morsel of info about the headline-grabbing event. Many speculated what it must have been like for the reality TV titan when lyrics like, “Honey, why could you leave?” and “I’m losing my family,” were heard for the first time.

When Was The Second Donda Event?

After the first listening event, many people assumed Donda would drop any moment, but it never did. Instead, West continued working on the full-length, even taking up residence in a tiny locker room at the same stadium where he had debuted the music days before. As the world waited to pick up a copy of the album, he instead announced a second listening event.

Incredibly, the Aug. 5 show, called Kanye West Presents: The Donda Album Release, was just as popular as the first, even though they were only separated by two weeks. Roughly 40,000 fans attended the second event, and they were treated to an updated version of Donda, one which featured some new tunes, as well as a different stage. Instead of wandering around a completely empty landscape, the follow-up performance featured a handful of props — a mattress, several pairs of shoes, a candle — as well as backup dancers clad entirely in black, all of whom executed simple choreography. Celebrity fans and friends of West’s were there to enjoy the show, such as Dave Chappelle, Jay-Z, and even Kardashian, who kept a lower profile the second time around.

When Was The Third Donda Event?

Three weeks would go by before West hosted another listening event, which took place in a new location on Aug. 26. The rapper flew to Chicago, his hometown, for this event at Soldier Field. Another 38,000 people viewed the even-more-impressive performance during this event, titled Kanye West Presents: The Donda Album Experience. This time, the rapper recruited a whole team of dancers, and a replica of the home he grew up in was constructed in the middle of the stadium. Again, West didn’t do a whole lot during the hour-plus-long gathering, though a parade of trucks and fire helped bring the excitement.

West’s estranged wife didn’t just attend this one — she actually took part in the proceedings, and it’s her presence that may have been the most thrilling detail. It appears that she walked the stage in a wedding dress, as if she was heading down the aisle again. She and her former beau shared a special moment in front of tens of thousands, and then the whole thing was over. Even though Donda was once promised to arrive on Aug. 27, it remains unavailable.

Who Are The Collaborators On Donda?

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Donda’s tracklist hasn’t been released yet, perhaps because West hasn’t decided which songs will be featured on the final version of the album, or maybe because he can’t confirm which artists are credited on which songs. There have been instances of tunes changing names, and at one point, Kid Cudi even tweeted that he wasn’t set to be included in the project, but then fans heard his voice not long after during the second listening event. At the moment, it seems highly likely that all of the following musicians will be featured on Donda: The Weeknd, Jay-Z, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Lil Yachty, Baby Keem, Don Toliver, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Jay Electronica, among others. Again, nothing is certain until the album is out in full, and even then, things can change, as West has proven before.

What Controversies Have Donda Faced?

The many delays, peculiar stage shows, and last-minute announcements surrounding Donda and its several listening events have all made for compelling headlines, but they aren’t exactly controversial. Instead, West has given people a number of reasons to turn sour on him and his latest project before it’s even been released, based on how he’s conducted these programs and who he’s invited to take part.

At the most recent listening event, disgraced musicians Marilyn Manson and DaBaby both took to the stage, keeping largely to the porch of the replica of his childhood home. Manson recently turned himself into authorities to face charges of sexual assault, with a number of women alleging awful crimes. DaBaby angered millions when he spewed uneducated comments during a concert earlier this summer that many viewed as offensive toward women and the LGBTQ+ community. Both Manson and DaBaby have been shunned by many in the music industry and have faced serious consequences for their actions and words, but that doesn’t seem to bother West right now.

Some were upset that at West’s hometown show, no one was required to show proof of vaccination in order to attend. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, putting tens of thousands of people into one space, even one as large and open as Soldier Field, can be interpreted as irresponsible and even dangerous.