Married At First Sight Australia Is Bound For Chaos

Whilst we wait for the much anticipated return of MAFS UK, Married at First Sight Australia has made a welcome return to our screens. And with 16 adventurous singles, the series is expected to be more romantic and dramatic than ever before, if that’s even possible. Once the couples say “I do” and the wedding festivities are done, their relationships are put to the ultimate test over the course of 30 episodes.

The couples see each other for the first time at the altar, having been matched by relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling, and clinical sexologist Alessandra Rampolla. But is “first sight” enough to overcome upcoming challenges in this once-in-a-lifetime adventure? Below, read a little more about the contestants getting married to a stranger.

Jack & Domenica

Domenica, 28, Makeup Artist

The Italian makeup artist has tied the knot before, in a marriage lasting two months, which left Domenica feeling like a failure. Now, she is ready and hoping to find a husband who “will love her for all her quirks and can deliver the right chemistry in the bedroom.”

You can find Domenica on Instagram at @domenica.calarco

Jack, 26, Financial Planner

Jack is described as charismatic and likeable. He’s looking for someone fun, passionate, and who shares his passion for music and adventure. “She must love dogs”, he said per the Channel 4 synopsis. His best friend is his dog, Fynn. He also prefers dating the old-fashioned way as opposed to using dating apps.

You can find Jack on Instagram at @jackomillar

Jack & Domenica Channel 4

Mitch & Ella

Ella, 27, Beautician

Ella hasn’t been in a relationship for nine years, but is extremely loyal and faithful. She’s also perfectly in tune with her sexuality and knows exactly who she is and what she wants in life. Her biggest turn-offs are close-minded and lazy guys.

You can find Ella on Instagram at @ellamayding

Mitch, 26, Financial Planner

Mitch is tired of online dating and even though he comes across as a “party boy” and hasn’t spent more than two nights with a girl in his life, he describes himself as an introvert and unlucky in love. Sounds like the experts may have their work cut out with this couple.

You can find Mitch on Instagram at @mnaud__

Mitch & Ella Channel 4

Andrew & Holly

Holly, 36, Cinema Manager

Holly wants a man to start a family with as a lifelong dream of hers is to become a mother. In her past relationship, her ex-love told her he didn’t want any more children but Holly is hugely aware of the pressure of time she faces to fall pregnant and have a baby.

You can find Holly on Instagram at @hollygreenstein

Andrew, 39, Motivational Speaker

Twice divorced and the father to his two-year-old daughter, Andrew hopes that third time is indeed the charm in an effort to find his soulmate. He’s looking for someone who can match his sense of humour and keep him on his toes.

Andrew & Holly Channel 4

Anthony & Selin

Selin, 32, Executive Assistant

Selin is a single mum to her three-year-old and juggling motherhood and a hectic career has meant that her Married At First Sight wedding day will be her first date in three years. She’s looking for a gentleman, an honest and faithful person who “will be on her and her son’s team for life.”

You can find Selin on Instagram at @selinmengu_

Anthony, 38, Sales / Pro Wrestler

Anthony - who goes by the ring name “Tommy Hellfire” - is looking for a passionate woman who can match his drive and excitement for life, as well as accepting of his nine-year-old daughter, and be “a Morticia to my Gomez.”

You can find Anthony on Instagram at @anthonycincotta_

Anthony & Selin Channel 4

Brent & Tamara

Tamara, 29, Operations Manager

A self-proclaimed alpha type, Tamara is financially independent and a homeowner and wants a man that will match her level, hold her attention, and isn’t intimated by her successes.

You can find Tamara on Instagram at @tamara__djordjevic__

Brent, 33, Hospitality Manager

After being badly hit financially by lockdown and losing much of his confidence, Brent is ready to rebuild his life, especially his love life. He wants a partner to be sensitive and genuine just like him. But there is a non-negotiable deal breaker, his wife must have “well-maintained feet”. And yes, he’s serious.

You can find Brent on Instagram at @brentleon_

Brent & Tamara Channel 4

Al & Samantha

Samantha, 26, Fashion Brand Manager

Despite being scarred from her previous relationships, Samantha is more determined than ever and knows exactly what she wants. She has pretty high expectations but being ambitious, confident, and self-sufficient in a man is a must.

You can find Samantha on Instagram at @samanthamoitzi

Al, 25, Carpenter

Never having had a serious girlfriend or relationship, Al thinks it’s about time he grows up and become more independent. And his mum most certainly agrees as she still cooks, cleans, and washes up after him. Al’s hoping that his bride-to-be will be able to ground him.

You can find Al on Instagram at @al.perkinss

Al & Samantha Channel 4

Jackson & Olivia

Jackson, 30, Plumber

Jackson may describe himself as the “class clown” but he’s ready for love. The eldest of five siblings, he took on a protective role which he’s hoping to carry into his relationship. He’s also hoping his bride is smaller than him, which probably won’t prove too difficult considering he is six-foot-three.

You can find Jackson on Instagram at @jacklonie1

Olivia, 27, Teaching Student

Despite struggling with self-confidence and low self-esteem due to a history of weight issues, Olivia is ready to meet someone who will love her for who she is and make her the happiest woman in the world.

You can find Olivia on Instagram at @olivefrazer

Jackson & Olivia Channel 4

Cody & Selina

Selina, 32, Hairdresser

Half-Cambodian and half-Chinese, Selina has struggled to find a connection with men she usually dates as they often see her as “a novelty rather than a smart woman with ambition.” She is a driven, passionate, and self sufficient woman who is looking for someone who will recognise and appreciate her success and ambition.

You can find Selina on Instagram at @selina_chhaur

Cody, 30, Swim Coach

Having spent his 20s travelling the world and living an adventurous life, Cody is ready to settle and find his “partner in crime” to continue his adventures with. Cody has struggled to open up and be vulnerable in serious relationships after losing his father at age 15, and is hoping his partner will be patient with him whilst he works through his issues.

You can find Cody on Instagram at @codybromley

Cody & Selina Channel 4

Married at First Sight Australia airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on E4