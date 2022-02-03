Still fresh from the explosive and chaotic events of Married At First Sight UK, series 6, Channel 4’s hit reality dating experiment is gearing up for a major comeback when it returns this year. In a move that will no doubt please fans, the show will now feature more episodes — 30, to be exact. Admittedly, MAFS UK doesn’t have the greatest track record when it comes to long-lasting marriages, but that won’t stop us from tuning in.

Announcing the reality show’s return to E4 on Feb. 1, Channel 4 bosses revealed: “The forthcoming series promises to be bigger and more dramatic than ever before." Last year’s offering proved to be a hit with audiences, becoming All 4’s third most streamed series of 2021. Here’s hoping they can recreate that magic, and drama, once again.

Ahead of the MAFS UK return, here’s everything you need to know about the new series.

When Will MAFS UK Air in 2022?

Channel 4 has yet to confirm an official release date, but they have said that more details will be revealed in the “coming months.” Admittedly, we’re going to have to wait a while for this, but don’t worry, we will keep you updated so that you can clear your schedules.

What Can We Expect From The New Series?

With MAFS UK returning for its longest run ever, there’s more opportunity for viewers to learn the ins-and-outs of the new relationships.

The broadcaster has yet to confirm whether there will be any other changes to the existing format. In previous years, MAFS UK contestants have not taken part in a legal wedding. Instead, they make “a lifelong commitment to one another” at a wedding-like ceremony, overseen by a celebrant.

Who Will Feature In MAFS UK 2022?

The new contestants will be under the watchful eyes of the experiment’s relationship experts, with Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas all returning for another series. The trio successfully matched two couples in series 6, with the show’s first all-male partnership, Dan and Matt, hitting it off right away. Adam and Tayah, whose Instagram accounts provide serious couple goals, have continued to thrive outside of the show.

In a joint statement to Channel 4, Dan and Matt urged new singletons to sign up to the show. They said: “We would heartily encourage anyone who is single and willing to take on something life-changing to apply for MAFS UK — it’s worth all the drama!” The casting process is now underway, so hopefuls in the UK can apply for what is surely the wildest first date two people can have.

Let’s hope the new singles are just as exciting to watch as the previous series. I mean, who could forget outspoken Durham bombshell Nikita Jasmine, who was shockingly removed from MAFS UK after "a situation escalated off-camera."

Is There A MAFS UK Trailer?

A new trailer for MAFS UK has yet to be unveiled, but viewers have come to expect ball gowns, sharp suits, grand wedding venues, and a lot of awkward faces in the congregation. We can’t wait for it to return.