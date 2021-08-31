All The Married At First Sight UK Contestants & Where To Follow Them

Married At First Sight UK is back, which means 16 new singles are putting their future in the hands of scientists (and the reality TV gods) in order to find their happily ever after. Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson, and Charlene Douglas are the experts who have paired the new couples and if you want to know a little bit more about the people who took the plunge, here are all the Instagram accounts for the contestants on Married At First Sight UK 2021.

MAFS UK premiered on August 30 and viewers got a first glimpse at the people willing to lay it all out on the line in the name of love. In episode one, we watched as the contestants celebrate their hens and stags. It’s not often that hen and stag dos can be described as the calm before the storm, but in this case the chaos will likely start once the “I do’s” are said.

Now all they have to do is see each other for the first time and get married. Throughout the series, the couples will meet to talk about the highs and lows of matrimony and they’ll have a honeymoon to look forward to too. But before they say I do, here’s a little more about the contestants waiting to tie the knot.

Adam Adam is a 26-year-old electrician from Doncaster. His Instagram is full of photos from the bodybuilding competitions he takes part inand one of his captions reads, “After four years of competing time to take a year out, focus on other goals, and put some mass on this frame!” Do those “other goals” include marrying his perfect match? Instagram: @adamaveling

Megan Megan is a wellness coach from Stoke-on-Trent. Her Instagram is packed with outfit inspiration and she isn’t afraid of getting deep in her captions. “People will forget the words you say, but never how you made them feel,” she writes in one. Instagram: @meganwolfeinsta

Amy With a handle like That Sports Spice, Amy’s already got my attention. A sports journalist by day, her Instagram is packed with her work, her love for Chelsea FC, and the brand collabs she’s already got under her belt. Instagram: @thatsportsspice

Nikita Nikita is another one of this year’s contestants with a pretty impressive Instagram following already. The 27-year-old from County Durham knows how to get dressed up and have fun with her friends. She writes, “take a risk or lose the chance, nothing great comes without a risk” and she’s really practising what she preaches by signing up for MAFS. Instagram: @nikita_jasmine

Matt Matt is a senior charity manager from Leeds. Evidently a nature lover, his Instagram is packed with pictures of him at the beach or looking out onto serene greenery. On a particularly peaceful shot, he wrote, “Sitting out and watching the beautiful world go by.” Instagram: @matt_d_jameson

Daniel Daniel, 27, will give you all of the hair envy on his Instagram. Before going into the show he said, “[Married At First Sight] is something that will allow me to shift my pattern in terms of relationships and it is a blessing to have the professional and scientific advice that will help me.” From the looks of his social media, he’s clearly a fan of seaside views and his adorable dog. Instagram: @danielmckeee

Bob Bob’s Instagram is packed with pictures of him making trips to the pub, playing football, and hanging out with friends. In a post promoting Married At First Sight UK he said, “I took the plunge and I said I DO I can not wait for this to air!” Instagram: @robertvoysey

Marilyse Marilyse is a PT from Yorkshire. She’s given viewers a sneak peak at life at home with friends and family and she’s never short of some motivation. Under a gym pic, she wrote, “Don’t underestimate the power of a good workout!” Instagram: @marilyse_elena_corrigan_pt

Tayer Tayer is an estate agent from Hertfordshire. She’s definitely come across as super glam on Married At First Sight and this isn’t something she’s put on for the cameras. Under a recent post, she wrote, “Getting dressed up to watch Netflix in bed is my new normal.” Instagram: @tayahvictoria

Joshua It’d seem that DJ and insurance salesman Joshua knows the importance of a good Instagram caption. The 26-year-old from London wrote under a recent post, “There are three types of people in this world...Dreamers, Sleepers and Doers.” Instagram: @joshuachristie_

Morag Morag spends her days looking after animals as a veterinary nurse. Her Instagram feed is a mixture of extremely cute pets and holiday inspiration. In one picture by the pool, she wrote, “When you have a few pornstars and wake up in Turkey.” Instagram: @morag_moo

Franky Franky is a Dubai-based fitness coach and ex-British Commando. From the looks of his Instagram, he very much fancies himself as the next Daniel Craig. Instagram: @fitcoachfranky

Ant Manchester-based model Ant shares all his angles on his Instagram. Before going on Married At First Sight he said, “The best that could happen is that the experts find me a match and it works out perfectly and find our happily ever after. The worst case is it doesn’t work out and I make some new friends and I learn a bit about myself as a person.” Only time will tell. Instagram: @antpoole_

Alexis Entrepreneur and model Alexis really knows how to put on a party. On her Instagram, the 28-year-old serves some serious looks and words of wisdom with her 14.5k followers. “I didn’t know my own strength but I sure do now and I’m loving every minute of my self-healing journey! This is sure as hell what personal growth looks like baby,” she wrote under one photo. Instagram: @alexiseconomoux

Luke It’d seem like 36-year-old Cardiff-based Luke has the perfect dog and beautiful home but is just looking for the right person to share it with. Alongside lots of pictures of his adorable pooch Alfie, he revealed he’s totally ready for the next chapter. Next to a selfie, he wrote, “Feeling positive with the journey ahead! Let's do this.” Instagram: @luke.dawson1010