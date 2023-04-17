Before the Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion, Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds accused Marshall Glaze of making “derogatory” and “offensive” comments about her while their relationship was unraveling. Though Jackie did not attend the live reunion taping in person on April 16, she doubled down on that claim during an earlier virtual conversation with co-host Vanessa Lachey, elaborating that her now-ex jokingly called her a “derogatory name” while they were signing their marriage certificate, sparking an argument that led him to leave for three days. Though Marshall denied using any specific term or name, he admitted wrongdoing while revealing more details about Jackie’s accusation.

According to Marshall, he and Jackie were playfully roasting each other and “both making jabs” the night before she met his family, but at a certain point, the conversation took a turn. “I felt like it was my turn to make a jab,” he explained. “I said, ‘I mean, you’ve got a strong jawline. You could have been a man, for all I know.’ And it was wrong, I know. It was wrong.”

Marshall added that he held himself accountable immediately. “I knew it was wrong because she took very clear offense to it. ... I said, ‘This will never happen again.’” he said. “We’re just learning each other. We don’t really know what each other’s triggers are, and so I thought it was a safe space because she’s coming at me, calling me out on my own sexual preferences. ... It went too far, and I take accountability for that.”

In the same reunion conversation, Marshall referenced Jackie’s alleged leaked text messages that surfaced online about a week earlier, insinuating that he was feminine and possibly had homosexual tendencies. Though he didn’t say so explicitly, Marshall seemed to indicate that the same comments were part of the conversation that escalated to Jackie accusing him of using a transphobic slur. He also seemed to address Jackie’s alleged text conversation (in which she used the word “sugar” to describe him in a derogatory way) in an April 6 tweet, writing, “The only “sugar” I got goes on those f*cking pancakes.”

In an Entertainment Tonight interview that took place prior to the season airing, Jackie said she and Marshall had “more of a friend relationship,” before mentioning his “quite offensive” comments. “I kind of took that as, ‘Well, you already said what you needed to say, then I’m cool. I don’t need to be in this relationship no more,’” she explained. “And that's when I was like, ‘I’mma go ahead and do me’... There was some disrespectful things that happened off camera and I’m the type of woman that I’m not gonna tolerate no disrespect regardless of who you are.”

Either way, not only are she and Josh Demas are still dating nearly a year after filming wrapped, but they’re also now living together. “The only thing I regret is having that talk with Josh in the pods. That’s the only thing I regret,” Jackie told Bustle in March. “Other than that, I had a blast. There were some things that were kind of rocky, but I don’t regret anything with the relationship with Marshall at all.”