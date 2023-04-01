After Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds accepted Marshall Glaze’s proposal in the Love Is Blind Season 4 pods, she said that she was “gonna have to really boss up” if she was going to be with a man like him. Though their relationship was solid in Mexico, she was the one telling him to “boss up” after they returned to Seattle. Despite Jackie’s first meeting with Marshall’s sister, brother-in-law, and niece going well, their relationship shifted soon afterward.

“In this moment, this whole relationship with Jackie is very bleak,” Marshall explained to cameras, as he returned from spending some time alone in his apartment. “The other night she says that I need to boss up. The way that she made me feel in that moment when she said that I wasn’t a man, that I wasn’t doing grown-man stuff... I left.”

Once back inside their home, he found Jackie packing her belongings. An intense argument ensued, during which she reiterated that he needed to be more aggressive in the bedroom. Things went even further left when Marshall referred to Jackie as his “project,” but they ended the scene tearfully hugging it out. Still, the marketing manager didn’t know where they stood when he arrived solo to co-star Chelsea Griffin’s birthday party, which took place just 10 days before their wedding.

In the “ultimate plot twist,” as Brett Brown put it, Jackie’s other pod love interest, Josh Demas, showed up at the party. “I came here trying to find love, and I got screwed over. But I was really in love with Jackie, and I was scared of, like, really putting myself out there,” Josh explained to Paul Peden, adding, “Marshall’s a good guy, but I’m good at stirring the pot, motherf*cker.” After a bizarre interaction with Marshall, during which he referred to himself as “Mr. Steal Your Girl,” Josh approached Jackie for a one-on-one conversation.

“If you truly think you’re gonna go walk up and talk to Marshall and be like, ‘Yo, I do,’ then f*ck it,” he told her. “But if I walked out of here without telling you how I felt, then what type of man would I be? ... If you’re gonna marry somebody, you’re gonna marry somebody. But if you don’t feel like, heart-to-heart, you’re really gonna marry somebody, pick me.”

Though Josh asked Jackie if she was going to marry Marshall, the episode ended on a cliffhanger without her answering. Netflix’s preview for the next batch of episodes teased that they might not make it to the altar, though, as Jackie is never shown in any wedding day footage. Though the Season 4 trailer’s editing makes it unclear who is speaking, either Marshall or Brett Brown finds out that one of their fiancées “didn’t show up for her wedding dress fitting.” At this point, there’s no reason to believe that Tiffany Pennywell was the woman in question, though.

There’s still a chance that Josh and Jackie could get together, though. Elsewhere in the preview, the duo is seen meeting again, and Josh tells the dental assistant, “Losing you is my biggest regret. I do love you. I wanna be together.” In another clip, Marshall tells Jackie, “I need answers. Josh, whatever that is. I need to know.”

Monty Brinton/Netflix

Though Jackie tells Bustle that viewers “need to just tune in and find out” if she and Josh pursued a relationship after Love Is Blind, she feels she made the right decision on the show. “There were some things that were kind of rocky, but I don’t regret anything with the relationship with Marshall at all,” she says. “I learned that I need to just give myself grace. I am the type of woman that I have to know what all the steps are gonna look like and how I’m gonna get there. And that’s not how life is. That’s not the way the good lord wanted life to be. So I have to give myself grace and understand that things go one step at a time, and you can’t rush that process.”

In a March 27 Instagram caption, she also explained why she broke down when she and Marshall were in Mexico. “My father at the time was fighting Stage 2 Head and Neck Cancer, had a feeding tube in his stomach, had the back of his tongue removed and had 11 cancerous lymph nodes removed from his neck a few months before I filmed the show,” she wrote. “I come home every weekend to make sure I pay his bills, clean the house, and make sure my father and mother are good. I felt guilty being happy and enjoying my time in Mexico because my family deserves time away.”

She hasn’t offered many clues about her current relationship status, though some of her post-filming photo captions seem to hint that she’s single. “You know I got it if you ever need it,” she wrote, along with a series of bikini photos in August 2022. She added, “Call me later when you all alone,” to another post the same month.

Josh, for his part, has been similarly tight-lipped, though he wrote in a March 25 Instagram caption that he felt “[honored] and blessed” to be a part of Love Is Blind Season 4. “I’m happy to have been given the opportunity to meet everyone on the show,” Josh captioned a cast photo of the men. “Things happen but we learn and grow. If I have any advice for my cast mates it would be: Life is short. Make sure you spend as much time as possible on the internet arguing with strangers.”