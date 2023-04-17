Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds didn’t make it to her wedding day on Love Is Blind Season 4, ultimately breaking things off with Marshall Glaze to pursue a potential connection with Josh Demas instead. But neither Josh nor Jackie showed up at the Love Is Blind reunion on April 16. So, where were they?

It’s unclear why the couple skipped the reunion, but it’s very possible they were watching together — because Josh and Jackie live together now. “Me and Josh are together,” Jackie told People in an interview published the same night as the much-delayed “live” reunion. “We’re moved in, and we’re starting our life.”

That might not be too surprising if you’ve been looking out for spoilers re: Josh and Jackie, who were actually spotted together at a baseball game while the season was still airing. But still, fans were hoping to see Jackie, Josh, and Marshall work through the love triangle drama at the show’s highly anticipated reunion — especially since those technical difficulties left them waiting for quite a while.

The couple’s absence sparked strong reactions on Twitter.

More to come...