Mary Bonnet Says 'Selling Sunset' Producers Made Her Wait To Take Pregnancy Test

Mary Bonnet is calling out Selling Sunset producers. According to an excerpt from her new memoir, published by People on Sept. 24, the crew made the Oppenheim Group agent wait to take a pregnancy test so it could be filmed for the show.

Bonnet wrote in Selling Sunshine that she had a “strong hunch” that she was pregnant after returning from a trip to Bali with her husband Romain and realizing her period was late. She shared her suspicion with the Netflix series’ production team.

“Naturally, they wanted to capture the entire thing on camera, so they asked me to wait to take the pregnancy test until they could be there,” she writes, saying that she responded, “Well, then you need to come over now, because I’m going to do it.”

However, Bonnet said she was told that they were already filming other scenes and would have to wait. “I was like, ‘Are you kidding?’” she recalls thinking. “You’re going to delay us finding out whether or not we’re having a baby?! Can’t we just re-create the scene?” Instead, she waited until the next morning to take a test and found out she was pregnant.

“In addition to my absolute astonishment, I suddenly became aware that I had cameras on me, recording my reaction, which made me hyper-focused on what I was saying and doing,” she writes.

Mary’s Pregnancy Loss

River Callaway/Variety/Getty Images

The scene where Bonnet finds out that she and Romain are expecting a child appears in the Season 7 premiere of Selling Sunset. Five episodes later, the couple found out that they had suffered a miscarriage during a scheduled ultrasound appointment.

In her memoir, the reality star recalled filming the emotional moment, saying they were set to shoot a scene showing off their ultrasound pictures right after the appointment. She said that Romain called producers to tell them, “You are not coming. We need to grieve alone.”

However, producers said they wanted the couple’s “emotions to be fresh,” and convinced them to keep filming by only letting a small crew and their close friend Amanza Smith go to their house. “Somehow, by the grace of God, we got through it,” she writes. “I sat there, speaking in a robotic tone, entirely numb, while Romain did everything he could to shield me from any more pain.”

Now, Bonnet says the couple are still on their fertility journey. “We don't know what the outcome is going to be,” she told E! on Sept. 23. “We're trying to decide. It just takes a lot of time, and we just don't know what's going to happen because I'm 44. The other times we tried to freeze embryos, it wasn't successful. So we're weighing our options.”