From the moment Netflix released Selling Sunset, it became one of the streamer’s most beloved reality series in no time. With millions of fans around the world, the fourth season ended up being one of Netflix’s most highly-anticipated reality releases in recent memory when it premiered in November 2021. The series is doing so well that Netflix is already working on spin-offs.

The show has made all of its stars quite a bit of money, but they were already doing well before the cameras started rolling, as real estate can be a very lucrative business. But what are the main cast members of Selling Sunset worth? Here’s a rundown of the most popular figures featured in the program since 2019 — the Oppenheims, Chrishell, Heather, Davina, Christine, Amanza, Mary, and Maya — and how much they have in the bank.

What Is Brett & Jason Oppenheim’s Net Worth?

$50 MILLION (each)

Jason Oppenheim founded his namesake company years ago, and it quickly became one of the most successful firms in the country. His twin brother Brett Oppenheim later joined him, and the two are now the faces of the brand, one which has made them very wealthy. According to the South China Morning Post, both siblings claim a net worth of at least $50 million. That’s a shocking sum, but looking at the price tags of the homes they sell to their clients, it’s easy to understand that there’s a lot of money in their world. They are by far the richest members of the cast.

What Is Chrishell Stause’s Net Worth?

When Chrishell Stause joined the Selling Sunset group, she was married to TV star Justin Hartley of This Is Us fame. That connection helped her stand out from the other realtors, and it also ensured she was living large even before she began making commissions. Her net worth is $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. During the run of the program, she got divorced, but she is set to collect some healthy alimony for at least a few years, making her even richer. Stause is now dating her boss, Jason Oppenheim.

What Is Heather Rae El Moussa’s Net Worth?

After spending years appearing in Playboy and smaller films, Heather Rae El Moussa got her real estate license and put acting on the back burner. Now, she’s found success in the buying and selling of homes, and her new calling also helped her find love. In October 2021, Young married Tarek El Moussa, who co-hosts the HGTV show Flip or Flop with his ex-wife Christina Haack. That pair are headed into their tenth season of the fan-favorite program, and all seems to be well with the three real estate professionals. El Moussa now claims a net worth of $3 million, according to The Things.

What Is Davina Potratz’s Net Worth?

In the first season of Selling Sunset, Davina Potratz wasn’t credited as a main cast member, but she quickly moved up and became a full-time agent. Interestingly, the Netflix program wasn’t even the first time she was featured on a real estate-themed reality show, as she had previously been seen on Million Dollar Listing. The professional just left the Oppenheim Group, so her time in the spotlight may be over, for now.

What Is Christine Quinn’s Net Worth?

Known affectionately as the villain of Selling Sunset, Christine Quinn is cutting, fashionable, and one of the most beloved figures on the reality staple. The potential future cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is worth $1.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, thanks to her success in the real estate industry. Her combined net worth with new husband Christian Richard (real last name Dumontet) skyrocketed when they tied the knot in Season 3, as the former Foodler CEO is worth as much as $20 million. Quinn has also started making money by capitalizing on her fame, including a deal with Shoedazzle.

What Is Amanza Smith’s Net Worth?

$1 MILLION

Before Selling Sunset, Amanza Smith was a successful interior decorator, so the leap into real estate wasn’t a big one. She surely makes a very nice living working for the Oppenheim company, but she also collects what must be a healthy child support payment and perhaps even alimony from football player ex-husband Ralph Brown, with whom she has two children. Smith doesn’t rely on those sums as her net worth is pegged at $1 million, but looking at other arrangements among celebrities, chances are the money doesn’t hurt.

What Is Mary Fitzgerald’s Net Worth?

$1 MILLION

Jason Oppenheim has a habit of dating those he employs and somehow making it all work. He’s currently in a relationship with Stause, and he still sees former girlfriend Mary Fitzgerald every day, as she’s also employed by her former beau. The mother of one is now married to French chef and model Romain Bonnet, who himself has a reported net worth of at least half a million dollars.

What Is Maya Vander’s Net Worth?

$1 MILLION

The private Maya Vander isn’t controversial like some of her co-stars, and she doesn’t start drama. Instead, she’s simply a lovely person who is good at her job. She apparently also works in real estate in Florida for a rival company, but it doesn’t seem to get in the way of her selling and buying homes for famous clients in California. She and her family claim a net worth of at least $1 million, which several other Selling Sunset members have as well.