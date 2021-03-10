Masked Singer Fans Are Convinced The Russian Dolls Are This ‘90s Boy Band

Masked Singer Season 5 hasn’t even premiered, and already fans have a lot of theories about who Russian Doll is — or more accurately, who they are. "They multiply!" judge Jenny McCarthy exclaims in promos for the new season when a second, smaller nesting doll appears. “That means they could multiply even more!”

Because no real clues have been revealed yet, viewers only have a video of Russian Doll performing Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” duet from A Star Is Born to base their predictions on. The two voices, coupled with the possibility that there are even more people in the costume, has led some to believe that the performers are either a boy band or a family. Another observation? Russian Doll could make it far into the competition, because their vocals are good.

Here are fans’ best theories about Russian Doll’s identity so far.

Hanson

The phrases “without a doubt” and “never been so sure of anything in my life” popped up multiple times throughout the overwhelming number of guesses that the Russian Dolls are Hanson. More specifically, viewers think Isaac and Taylor Hanson are the duo singing “Shallow,” though many believe Zac is hidden in the larger doll with Isaac and will eventually break out into a third doll. “I’ve been training my whole life for this moment...I KNOW these voices!!” one longtime Hanson fan tweeted, adding they “will never listen to music again” if they’re wrong.

On top of the vocal similarities, another user pointed out that a Matryoshka typically consists of 5 to 10 dolls, which makes sense given that there are seven Hanson siblings (though not all of them are in the band). Taylor is also a father of seven, Zac is about to welcome his fifth child, and Isaac has three kids.

Dan + Shay

John Shearer/CMT2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Because some fans heard a “twang of country” in the “Shallow” performance, another guess is that Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, aka Dan + Shay, are the musicians performing as Russian Doll. One fan insisted “it sounds exactly like them” when they harmonize.

Bruce Springsteen

There were clearly at least two performers singing “Shallow,” but several viewers insist that the voice behind Cooper’s part of the song belongs to Bruce Springsteen. “I'm a Jersey girl and that big doll is 100% Bruce Springsteen,” one user tweeted. “I know the Boss when I hear him plus the voice is too old to be a Hanson.” Some fans did concede, however, that the smaller doll could still be a Hanson brother.

Harry Styles & Niall Horan

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A small handful of people have also convinced themselves that the Masked Singer has somehow pulled off a long-awaited (mini) One Direction reunion by bringing Harry Styles and Niall Horan together as the Russian Doll. That seems highly unlikely, but stranger things have happened on the show...