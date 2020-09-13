All The Costumes, Clues & Theories For Masked Singer Season 4 So Far

The Masked Singer is here to save your fall TV schedule — no, really. Fox's ridiculously entertaining reality show is back for a new season, starting with a special teaser episode on Sunday, Sept. 13, and based on these Masked Singer Season 4 costumes, theories, and spoilers, it's going to be a doozy. Only a handful of costumes have been announced for the new season, but the show has already promised an A-list lineup of celebs.

The new season of The Masked Singer won't just be featuring bigger and better contestants, it will also be switching up the format to create even more mystery. As a result of coronavirus filming conditions, the show's clue packages will now feature animated segments, which in turn, has reportedly allowed the show to get even more creative with telling the contestants' stories. "We pushed the bar of creativity of storytelling to a new level that you haven't seen on any Masked Singer at all," teased executive producer Craig Plestis in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. And with the expanded clue packages comes a brand new mini-competition within the show: The Golden Ear.

This season, judges Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong will record initial guesses based solely on the clue packages. Their guesses will be revealed after each elimination, and the judge with the most accurate deductions will be awarded the Golden Ear trophy. Official clue packages haven't been released yet, but here's everything we know about The Masked Singer Season 4 that might help you play along.

The Masked Singer Season 4 Costumes

Michael Becker/FOX

Prior to the Sept. 13 sneak peek, 10 Masked Singer Season 4 costumes have already been revealed, ranging from Dragon to Mushroom. In traditional Masked Singer fashion, the costumes are even more trippy than last season's, with some pretty terrifying details. There's Mushroom, pictured above, Crocodile, Sun, Giraffe, Dragon, Popcorn, Squiggly Monster, Lips, Jellyfish, and Watchamacallit.

Whatchamacallit Michael Becker/FOX Jellyfish Michael Becker/FOX Lips Michael Becker/FOX The Squiggly Monster Michael Becker/FOX

The Clues & The Theories

As far as who is behind these nightmare-inducing masks, so far, The Masked Singer hasn't offered much in terms of specific clues aside from a few promos. Fox did, however, tease that the contestants have a combined 46 Grammy nominations and 23 platinum records. The network also confirmed that the contestants include 10 Hall of Famers and an Olympic Gold Medalist, meaning that, just as in seasons past, fans can expect a mix of professional singers and athletes.

One Masked Singer promo did tease a clue about Popcorn, hinting, "Mirror mirror on the wall, what makes me the biggest miracle of all?" That might not sound like much, but it's enough to convince some fans in the YouTube comments section to suggest the Popcorn is really Sofia Carson, who is best known for playing the daughter of the Evil Queen in Disney's Descendants. Sun has also premiered one clue via promo, hinting, "This sun has set quite a few records." Could the Sun be the diva of the season?

The Masked Singer is known for having a mix of high profile celebs (T-Pain, Michelle Williams) and more accessible types (Bella Thorne, Jesse McCartney), but speaking with EW, Plestis hinted at some pretty big names in Season 4. When asked about his ideal contestants, he teased, "My top four would be: I love Michelle Obama. I love Barack Obama. I'd love to get Oprah [Winfrey]. I'd love to get Brad Pitt. Now, those are the four I mentioned, but it doesn't mean they're not going to show up." He added, "One of them might show up sometime on Season 4, but I can't tell you."