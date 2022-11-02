Matt Hancock’s Comments On Joining I’m A Celeb Are So Matt Hancock

Politicans, social media, and fans of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! have had a lot to say about Conservative MP Matt Hancock’s decision to join the reality TV staple. On Nov. 1, reports that the former Health Secretary was to enter the I’m A Celebrity jungle as a surprise campmate began to circulate, prompting the Conservative Party to suspend Hancock as a Tory MP. Now, speaking ahead of his stint in the Australian rainforest, Hancock has defended his decision to join I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Writing for The Sun, the MP for West Suffolk acknowledged that, although “some may think I’ve lost my marbles,” he believes that the political sphere must “wake up and embrace popular culture.”

Hancock continued: “While there will undoubtedly be those who think I shouldn’t go, I think it’s a great opportunity to talk directly to people who aren’t always interested in politics, even if they care very much about how our country’s run ... I think it’s patronising to hear some say reality TV is beneath a politician.”

Hancock also revealed that he thought “long and hard” about his decision to join the show, disclosing that he initially turned I’m A Celebrity down twice earlier this year, but later had a “change of heart” when contacted by ITV producers for a third time.

As for his I’m A Celeb salary, Hancock claimed that he will be making “a donation to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and causes supporting dyslexia.” Writing for The Sun, he continued: “I want to raise the ­profile of my dyslexia campaign to help every dyslexic child unleash their potential — even if it means taking an unusual route to get there.”

Meanwhile, Channel 4 bosses are said to be unhappy with Hancock’s I’m A Celebrity announcement, as the politician has reportedly already signed up to compete in SAS: Who Dares Wins. As per The Sun, the now-suspended Tory MP agreed to take part in the Channel 4 survival series in September, with the yet-to-be-filmed episode scheduled to air sometime in 2023.

“Obviously no one working on SAS is impressed as it really takes away from their show and it looks like they signed him after I'm A Celebrity – which isn't true,” a source claimed to The Sun. “Everyone is pretty angry about what has gone on and it's not the best move Matt could have made.”

Bustle has reached out to Channel 4 for comment.