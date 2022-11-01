Twitter Has A Lot To Say About Matt Hancock Joining I’m A Celeb

The 2022 line-up for ITV’s annual reality TV staple I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has shaped up quite nicely, with the likes of singer-songwriter Boy George, Love Island alum Olivia Attwood, broadcaster and journalist Charlene White, radio DJ Chris Moyles, and actual royal family member, former rugby player Mike Tindall, confirmed to be heading into the jungle for the show’s 22nd season.

However, reports that the former Health Secretary and Conservative MP for West Suffolk, Matt Hancock, is to join the show as a surprise extra camp-mate has rubbed many I’m A Celebrity fans the wrong way. Speaking to The Sun, an insider described Hancock as a “sensational signing for the show,” claiming that ITV producers hope the politician will “spill the beans round the campfire.”

ITV is yet to confirm Hancock’s forthcoming stint in the Australian rainforest. However, his suspension as a Tory MP in light of the announcement all but confirms his appearance on the show. As per the BBC, Conservative MP, Tim Loughton, condemned Hancock’s decision to join the show, sharing that he is “completely disappointed and disgusted that he's put himself and his so-called celebrity career ahead of serving his constituents.”

Meanwhile, the campaign group COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice also took a dim view of his reported participation, tweeting: “Matt Hancock isn't a 'celebrity', he's the former health secretary who oversaw the UK having one of the highest death tolls in the world from COVID-19 whilst breaking his own lockdown rules.”

Naturally, many on social media were also quick to offer their opinions on Hancock’s rumoured I’m A Celebrity appearance, with one Twitter user asking, “Has there ever been a politician more undignified than Matt Hancock?”

Find some of the best memes and tweets reacting to Matt Hancock joining I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, below.