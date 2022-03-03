This Year's I'm A Celebrity Line-Up Includes A Love Island Favourite

Along with just about every other area of life, the lockdowns severely impacted the television landscape. ITV’s long-running reality juggernaut I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! wasn’t spared the disruption and was forced to move production from its native Australia to the UK for the past two seasons. Now, as we draw ever closer to the 2022 series, fans are likely anticipating the show’s grand return. To find out everything there is to know about I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2022, keep scrolling.

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Release Date

ITV has confirmed that I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2022 will return on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 9 p.m.

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Location

In July 2022, ITV confirmed that the long-running reality series was coming back. “Returning to its home in Australia after a two-year break, our celebrities will leave their plush pads and luxuries far behind as they spend up to three weeks taking on the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created for them,” a network statement read.

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Campmates

Longtime hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will be back to host the 22nd season, per Radio Times. The star-studded lineup of celebrity campmates is yet to be formally announced, although the likes of comedian Seann Walsh, pop star Boy George, footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa, EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy, and more, have been linked to the new series.

Additionally, some of this year’s rumoured campmates have begun to arrive in Australia ahead of the new season, all but confirming their place in the I’m a Celebrity jungle. Get to know the class of 2022 so far, below.

Chris Moyles

Radio DJ Chris Moyles is best known for his long-running stint on BBC Radio 1 and currently hosts The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X. On Oct. 25, Moyles was photographed arriving at Brisbane airport ahead of his rumoured stint on the ITV reality series.

“I have absolutely no idea what my family and friends would think of me doing a show like I'm A Celebrity,” Moyles told The Sun. “I have never asked them. But I think they would be much more nervous about me doing Antiques Roadshow. It should be nice, fingers crossed anyway.” You can follow Moyles on Instagram, here: @chrismoylesofficial.

Olivia Attwood

Reality TV star Olivia Attwood rose to fame on Love Island back in 2017, when her relationship with fellow islander Chris Hughes kept fans glued to their screens.

Speaking to The Sun at Brisbane airport on Oct. 25, Attwood revealed that her biggest fear about the I’m a Celebrity camp is herself. “I am scared of me, in terms of how long the other campmates can tolerate me. I will get myself in trouble somehow, the usual,” she joked. You can follow the Love Island alum on Instagram, here: @oliviajade_attwood.

Sue Cleaver

Actor Sue Cleaver is well known for her portrayal of Eileen Grimshaw on ITV’s long-running soap opera Coronation Street — a role she has played for more than two decades. Following in the footsteps of Attwood and Moyles, Cleaver became the third rumoured I’m a Celebrity star to touch down in Australia.

Speaking to the press ahead of her jungle stint, the actor didn’t give much away, simply telling reporters, “I love visiting Australia.” You can follow Cleaver on Instagram, here: @officialsuecleaver.

Owen Warner

It appears Cleaver isn’t the only soap opera star in the 2022 I’m a Celebrity line-up, because Hollyoaks actor and model Owen Warner has also traveled down under for the new season. As per the Daily Mail, Warner is best known for his portrayal of Romeo Nightingale on the long-running Channel 4 drama.

In addition to his acting chops, the Hollyoaks star is also known for his highly-publicised relationship with co-star Stephanie Davis, and his rumoured romance with the former The Apprentice contestant Camilla Ainsworth. You can follow Warner on Instagram, here: @_owenwarner.