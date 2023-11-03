Matthew Perry wanted his former 17 Again co-star Zac Efron to play him in a biopic, according to the late actor’s friend and entertainment reporter, Athenna Crosby.

Crosby had been photographed with Perry prior to his death at the age of 54 on Oct. 28. Speaking to PEOPLE, she revealed that Perry had “wanted to make a movie about his life and have a biopic made,” and Efron was at the top of his list.

“He wanted Zac Efron, who's played him already to play him again because he said he did such a good job,” Crosby added.

The former co-stars appeared together in the 2009 comedy 17 Again, in which Efron plays the teenage version of Perry’s character, Mike O’Donnell.

Perry Wanted Efron For A Rom-Com

While promoting his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry stopped by SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw where he revealed that he was working on a romantic comedy and wanted Efron to play the lead.

Offspring Ent/Kobal/Shutterstock

I finished a screenplay that we’re out with to some people. I want to direct that,” he said. “I have a small part in it. I wrote it for myself and then realized I’m 20 years too old to play this. So we’re trying to cast the leads now.”

However, Perry disclosed that Efron turned the rom-com down. “He said no, so we’ve got to find someone who says yes,” he added.

Perry’s 17 Again Co-Star Paid Tribute

Perry 17 Again co-star, Thomas Lennon, who played Ned Gold in the 2009 comedy, shared a tribute to Variety following the actor’s death.

In the statement, Lennon described Perry as “a cartoon mascot for anxiety wrapped in the packaging of a matinee idol. Canadian tennis pro. Heartthrob with a racing heart. Playwright. Accidental superstar.”

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Perry, best known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on Friends, died at his Los Angeles home on Saturday, Oct. 28 aged 54.

His former Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer said they are “so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew” in a joint statement.

“We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” they added. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”