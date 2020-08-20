Ensuring her big day is extra special this year, Max Ehrich posted a birthday tribute to fiancée Demi Lovato calling himself "the luckiest man alive" thanks to their engagement. In addition to his romantic declaration, Ehrich also shared a series of candid snaps on Instagram featuring lots of cuddling and PDA between the pair. It's just the most recent instance of social media cuteness shared on social media since the couple began dating five months ago.

To celebrate,The Young and the Restless actor included photos from their July engagement on a beach in Malibu, a shot with Lovato's pups Batman and Ella, and a pic from their July trip to Joshua Tree National Park in California, as reported by People. Ehrich captioned the post, "words fall short baby. you light up this world & i am the luckiest man alive to call you my fiancé. i keep falling more in love with you & your pure heart & soul every moment. can’t wait to make endless memories with u & forever cherish you with all my heart. happy 28th, my angel."

While the couple tried to keep their relationship private when they first started dating — at one point Lovato inadvertently crashed Ehrich's live Instagram performance confirming they were together — they've been far more open on social media since he popped the question. Earlier this month, the "Anyone" singer shared photos from their date night at the Los Angeles hot spot Nobu, and on July 26, she posted a "magical moment" featuring her fiancé set to Bruno Mars' "The First Thing You See."

As sweet as Ehrich's birthday message is, Lovato's moving post announcing their engagement still stands as the young couple's most romantic online declaration of love to date. Invoking her birth father's habit of calling her his "little partner," the singer revealed to the world that she was someone else's partner now on July 23. In her lengthy post, she gushed "I love you more than a caption could express," while also adding that she couldn't wait to "start a family and life" with Ehrich.

"I knew I loved you the moment I met you," she wrote on Instagram. "It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all."

From their engagement announcement to Ehrich's birthday post, these two have proven that they want the world to know exactly how enamored with each other they are.