Miley Cyrus has shared another sweet tribute to her late godmother ahead of the 2027 Grammys.

On Monday, the Grammys nominations were announced, and among the big names on the list, Cyrus received a nod for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” with her godmother and country legend Dolly Parton, who passed on Aug. 25 this year. They recorded the cover alongside Lainey Wilson, Queen Latifah, and Reba McEntire, who are also nominated.

In an Instagram post reacting to the nomination, Cyrus shared a picture of an original vinyl of Parton’s 1977 album New Harvest… First Gathering (where “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” is featured), which she revealed was a Christmas present from her godmother several years ago.

“My Aunt Dolly is one of the greatest songwriters the world has ever known. She never made music for recognition but to make the world a happier place through her songs,” Cyrus wrote in her caption. “To be nominated alongside her, Lainey Wilson, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire for Light of a Clear Blue Morning is a beautiful way to honor her enormous heart.”

Parton passed earlier this year, leaving behind a profound legacy of music and philanthropy. The proceeds from their “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” cover supported pediatric cancer research at Vanderbilt’s Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital, where Parton had been a longtime donor. She made several million-dollar donations to the hospital over her lifetime towards pediatric infectious disease reseach, the COVID vaccine, and the pediatric cancer program.

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After her passing, many stars paid tribute to her life, and among them, Cyrus shared a loving statement about her godmother and longtime mentor. “The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share,” she wrote on Aug. 26. “What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong.”

Cyrus also revealed that one of their last conversations was about “music and metamorphosis.” She has continued to pay tribute to Parton, performing an emotional cover of her hit single “Jolene” at the Hollywood Bowl.

Parton received two other posthumous Grammy nominations: another Best Country Duo/Group Performance nod for “Butterfly” with Zac Brown Band, and Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling Recording for Star of the Show: My Life on Stage.

“I miss her calling on big days like this but feel her in every moment,” Cyrus wrote in her statement on Monday. “Love you Aunt Dolly.”