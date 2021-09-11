At the start of her music career, Megan Thee Stallion was an up-and-coming rapper in the Houston area while pursuing a college degree at Prairie View A&M University. After honing her skills on the streets while taking classes, her talent started to reach an audience beyond Houston and beyond Texas. It didn’t take too long for the hip-hop artist to become one of the most exciting stars in the genre with her viral hits, empowering performances, and fashion moments.

Now, Stallion is a household name because of her hit songs, the most-nominated artist at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, a three-time Grammy winner, and a very wealthy woman as she often mentions in her lyrics. “I ain’t gotta worry ’bout sh*t, money good,” she raps on her “Money Good” song. But how good? Let’s break it down below.

What Is Megan Thee Stallion’s Net Worth?

Exactly how much Stallion is worth varies based on separate reports, but it also changes based on when the numbers are published since she continues to earn money as her career accelerates through her music, touring, partnerships, and other ventures. There are times her net worth spikes, as she signs a new deal with a brand or a single performs especially well.

4 Ways “Hot Girl Meg” Makes Millions

1. Music

While some of the richest musicians of all time earn the lion’s share of their millions (or billions) from activities not directly connected to the music they make, the wealthy stars who are just getting started as global successes, such as Stallion, usually still have their music to thank for their sizable bank accounts. To date, Stallion has charted three top 10 albums on the Billboard 200, two No. 1 hits on the Hot 100 (including the mega-viral “Savage”), one additional top 10 smash and a total of half a dozen top 40 wins on the all-encompassing ranking of the most popular songs in the U.S. All those tunes and projects have helped the rapper make millions, as she earns fractions of a cent every time people stream her songs and whenever they’re played on the radio.

On Spotify, Stallion now has 34 million monthly listeners, and at least six of her singles have accrued 100 million plays. Smashes like “WAP” with Cardi B, “Savage” with Beyoncé (and the version without her), “Beautiful Mistakes” with Maroon 5, and others have all been played hundreds of millions of times on all streaming platforms, making them massive cash cows. On YouTube, Stallion’s many videos have attracted a whopping 2 billion views, and while the advertising on these visuals do bring in cash, it’s not clear how much of it goes to her. A quick estimate suggests that her YouTube channel may have generated as much as $8 million in revenue.

Stallion has also become an in-demand rapper for features, and she has now contributed vocals to songs fronted by musicians like Ariana Grande (“34+35”), DJ Khaled (“I Did It”) and BTS (“Butter”). Rappers at the top of their game can request tens of thousands of dollars for just a few lines, and the superstar may take home anywhere between $25,000 and $100,000, based on what artists who are similarly popular earn for the same kind of work.

Stallion already ranks as one of the most successful female rappers of all time. She is one of the only women in rap to hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 more than once.

2. Touring

BET claims that the new class of rap superstars, which includes Stallion, may command as much as $100,000 or $150,000 per show. So far, however, touring doesn’t appear to be a major contributor to Stallion’s wealth, though that could change in the coming years. Many top-tier artists earn more on the road than they do from their music, but the “Savage” rapper hasn’t yet had the opportunity to make the most of her celebrity in this arena. She scored her biggest hits during the COVID-19 pandemic, so playing concerts or embarking on a major trek wasn’t an option. She has previously gone out to perform with Meek Mill and Future on their Legendary Nights Tour.

3. Brand Partnerships

Already a celebrity, a tastemaker and a social superstar, it’s no surprise that a number of major brands like Revlon, Coach, and Fashion Nova have partnered with Stallion in order to reach her audience and align themselves with her unparalleled taste. While exact figures of what she was paid for these collaborations isn’t available (as is often the case), these deals undoubtedly helped make the rapper a multi-millionaire.

A year after she first posed for the makeup company, she launched her own Revlon capsule project, titled the Hot Girl Sunset collection, which sold very well. For Coach, she appears to largely model the high-priced handbags and fashion, but future endeavors could be in the makings between the two. Stallion doesn’t just work with ecommerce company Fashion Nova, she has her own collection as well, which features dozens of sexy items for women.

4. TV & Film

Stallion has already started dipping her toes into the TV and film world, which could help her become much richer in the future. She has acted here and there, though she certainly isn’t known as a force in that space. To date, her biggest role was in the TV show Good Girls, in which she played the character Onyx.

Stallion also served as a judge on two seasons of HBO Max’s Legendary, a reality competition show that focuses on the voguing culture. The program was just renewed for a third season, and the rapper will likely return, as she seems to be inspired by the performances she witnesses. It’s tough to pin down what she’d take home for this role, but seeing that she keeps going back, the cable giant is surely paying her well. It’s HBO money, after all.

Megan’s 5 Best Lyrics About Money

Like so many other high-profile rappers, Stallion loves to talk about her financial success in her hits, and fans are eating it up. She has mentioned her millions and the many wonderful things she can buy with all that money in quite a few songs. These are her best lyrics about money.

1. From “Savage” — “Talk big sh*t, but my bank account match it (Ooh) / Hood, but I’m classy, rich, but I’m ratchet (Oh, ah)”

2. From “Body” — “I could build a house with all the brick I got (Yeah)”

3. From “In The Hood” — “Ever since 16, I been havin’ a job / Knowin’ nothin’ in life, but I gotta get rich”

4. From “Cash Sh*t” — “Yeah, I’m in my bag, but I’m in his too / And that’s why every time you see me, I got some new shoes”

5. From “Money Good” — “I ain’t gotta worry ’bout sh*t, money good”

Is Her Label Hurting Her Net Worth?

Stallion believes she should already be much richer than she already is. The rapper is currently embroiled in a legal battle with her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment, as she claims they have done little to bolster her career, and in fact, they have tried to stop her from releasing new music many times. At present, the company reportedly takes 60% of her streaming income, 25% of her publishing cash, and 30% of what she makes performing live.

Stallion wants to renegotiate now that she’s a chart-topper, while 1501 is not interested in doing so. The legal proceedings have been going on for more than a year now, and it doesn’t look like they’ll stop anytime soon. There are arguments to be made on both sides, but the “Savage” titan believes she’d be much wealthier if she was signed to a different label.