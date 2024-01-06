There’s a new queen bee in the Mean Girls universe. After teaming up with Reneé Rapp on the song “Not My Fault,” Megan Thee Stallion got to have a Regina George moment in the music video. They released the video on Jan. 5, and Megan soon shared photos of her wearing a classic look from the OG film.

Big Regina Energy

Over the years, Megan has described herself as “thee Black Regina George.” She did so again on “Not My Fault,” rapping, “It’s funny how the mean girl open all the doors / I’ve been told y’all I’m the Black Regina George.” And to really drive the point home, she wore a look that the original Regina (Rachel McAdams) made iconic at North Shore High and beyond: a white tank top with boob cut-outs over a purple bra.

“It wouldn’t be me if I aint cause commotion,” Megan captioned her photos from the music video on Instagram, taking a lyric from the song. Then she added another Mean Girls reference: “get in hotties we’re going to watch @meangirls.”

Just in case there was anyone who didn’t get her tribute to the original Mean Girls, Megan included a still from the 2004 comedy. It shows McAdams’ Regina, in the moment after she puts on her tank top in the girls’ locker room, sees someone (ahem, Lizzy Caplan’s Janis Ian) has cut holes in it, and is completely unbothered.

“Welcome To The Plastics”

Many fans loved the throwback to 2004’s Mean Girls. “THE WAY I RECOGNIZED IT INSTANTLY,” one wrote in the comments, while another added, “You can’t help it that you’re popular.” The official Mean Girls Instagram account gave Megan its seal of approval, too: “Welcome to the plastics, hottie.” Previously, it confirmed her status as “thee Black Regina George” in a Dec. 20 post’s comments.

Rapp, who plays Regina in the upcoming Mean Girls, showed her appreciation for Megan when they filmed the music video. Megan posted behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot on Dec. 20, and one showed a card she got from her fellow artist.

“I f*cking love you Meg,” Rapp wrote. “Thank you for being on this journey with me, your friendship and collaboration every step of the way means the world.”

In the words of Megan in yet another Instagram caption promoting their song, “It was only right for @meangirls to recruit thee Black Regina George for this one.”

The 2024 musical version of Mean Girls hits theaters on Jan. 12.