As soon as Mean Girls was released in 2004, the coming-of-age film became an instant sensation and has remained a pop culture landmark ever since, leading writer Tina Fey and producer Lorne Michaels to create a Broadway musical inspired by the film over a decade later. Now, things are coming full-circle as the duo are now creating a film adaptation of the hit Broadway show.

“I’m very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen,” Fey said in a statement when the film was announced in January 2020. “It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I’ve spent 16 years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly.” Fey will take on writing duties once again, while her husband Jeff Richmond, who composed the music for the Broadway production, will also return for the film, which is being co-directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez, Jr.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018, six months after a trial run in Washington, D.C., and was nominated for 11 Tony Awards before closing in March 2020. While Mean Girls made young actors Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Amanda Seyfried even bigger stars, the musical film adaptation will bring in a new generation of triple-threat stars to fill the iconic shoes of Cady, Regina, and every memorable North Shore student. Here’s everything to know about Mean Girls: The Musical.

Mean Girls: The Musical Cast

On Feb. 17, Fey announced that she would return to North Shore High for Mean Girls: The Musical, reprising her role as “pushover” teacher Ms. Norbury, and Tim Meadows would return as everyone’s favorite principal, Mr. Duvall. During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she joked that, unlike the students, they’re not too old to play their characters again. “We couldn’t age out, teachers work forever,” she said. “I want it to be like when Gilligan from Gilligan’s Island was at a trade show and you’re like, ‘Oh he looks so old in his little hat.’ That’s my goal.”

In December, the first Mean Girls: The Musical cast members were announced. The Sex Lives of College Girls Reneé Rapp will reprise her role of Regina George in the film after playing the character on Broadway. Spider-Man star Angourie Rice will star as Cady Heron, Moana star Auli’i Cravalho is set to portray Janis Ian, and Broadway’s A Strange Loop star Jaquel Spivey will play Damien Leigh. In February, it was announced that The Summer I Turned Pretty actor Christopher Briney will appear as Aaron Samuels, Love, Victor star Bebe Wood is set to play Gretchen Wieners, and Senior Year actor Avantika Vandanap will play Karen Smith.

While fans will see some familiar faces like Fey and Meadows in the musical, they shouldn’t expect any of the original students to even make a small appearance. Lohan and Seyfried talked about Mean Girls: The Musical in a November feature for Interview, making it clear that they have no interest in getting involved. “I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, ‘Oh no.’ We can’t do that. It has to be the same tone,” Lohan told Seyfried, to which she responded, “Yeah, it would just be completely different.”

The only major roles that have yet to be announced are Cady’s parents, who were originally played by Ana Gasteyer and Neil Flynn in the 2004 film, Kevin Gnapoor, who was played by Rajiv Surendra, and Regina’s “cool mom” June, who was famously portrayed by Amy Poehler.

Mean Girls: The Musical Potential Release Date

As confirmed by Fey on Late Night, production on the film is scheduled to begin on March 6. The Film & Television Industry Alliance also confirmed that Mean Girls: The Musical would shoot in New Jersey from March 6 to April 19. The film’s studio Paramount Pictures has yet to announce an exact release date, but given the tight production schedule, it’s possible that fans will be able to watch before the end of 2023, or in early 2024 at the latest.

Mean Girls: The Musical Trailer

Given how the film has yet to begin production, the trailer for Mean Girls: The Musical is a long ways off. This post will be updated as more details are announced.