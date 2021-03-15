The Meghan Markle Bullying Allegations & Investigation, Explained

On March 2, it was revealed that former aides of The Sussexes had made allegations of bullying back when they were still living at Kensington Palace. Meghan Markle has denied the claims, while the Palace has responded by launching an independent inquiry into the allegations. With the situation changing nearly daily, and plenty of information coming from all angles, this is a story that can feel a little confusing. But fear not — here’s everything to know about the Meghan Markle bullying claims and investigation.

What are the allegations?

A few days before Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview aired on television, a story emerged by The Times. The piece, published March 2 and picked up by other publications the following day, contained accusations from former aides that the Duchess of Sussex had bullied them during her time at Kensington Palace. The complaint was apparently first made in October 2018.

The story was based on a leaked email sent from a staff member, that alleged Markle’s behaviour caused two personal assistants to quit. According to The Times, "two senior members of staff have claimed that they were bullied by the duchess," while a third revealed: “it felt 'more like emotional cruelty and manipulation, which I guess could also be called bullying.'”

The email was apparently sent to Prince William’s private secretary Simon Case from Kensington Palace press secretary Jason Knauf, and detailed how Markle “drove” two personal assistants out, while undermining the confidence of a third. According to the email, she “was able to bully two PA’s out of the [royal] household in the past year.” “The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights,” it continued.

A follow-up email questioned whether the establishment’s policy on bullying and harassment “applies to [members of the royal family].” Knauf also explained that the palace’s head of PR, Samantha Carruthers, “agreed with me on all counts that the situation was very serious.”

However, Harpers Bazaar reports that when the individuals who were the subject of Knauf’s email discovered an official complaint had been made they asked for it to be withdrawn. The magazine’s royal reporter Omid Scobie cited an unnamed source as saying: “When it became known to [the two individuals], they each asked for the matter to be rescinded and for it to not become an official complaint.”

How has Meghan Markle responded?

Markle has firmly denied the bullying allegations, and argued that they are simply an attack on her character. In an initial statement, a spokesperson said:

"The duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.”

"She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good," the statement continued.

Markle’s representatives have made it clear that they believe these reports were released to drum up negative press in the lead-up to the couple’s Oprah interview.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes further explained, per BAZAAR online: “Let’s just call this what it is—a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation. We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of the Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet. It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining the duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and the duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years.”

A friend of Harry and Meghan also told BAZAAR online that, “Harry and Meghan knew that it would get ugly in the run up [to the Oprah special], but seeing such an obvious attempt at destroying her character was distressing and upsetting.”

What is the Palace’s reaction?

The Palace’s initial response to the article by The Times showed they were taking the allegations seriously. Their initial statement read:

"We are clearly very concerned about allegations in the Times following claims made by former staff of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

"Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.”

"The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace," it ended.

In the weeks following the article being published, Buckingham Palace has now hired independent external investigators to handle the inquiry, proving they are determined to get to the bottom of what really happened.

What will happen now?

As mentioned, the latest development comes as the Palace has hired a third-party law firm — rather than an in-house team — to run the investigation (according to The Sunday Times).

Both past and present royal aides who did not give evidence at a recent privacy court case regarding Markle will be invited to speak to investigators, but Markle and Prince Harry will not be, it is thought.

There is currently no set time frame, but it’s reported the inquiry will begin soon. A Royal source told The Times: “It will take as long as it will takes.”

According to The Sun, Markle has recently "written to request the evidence;” asking to see documents, emails, and text messages in relation to the bullying claims. She is apparently “assembling her defense” according to the publication.