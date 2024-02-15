Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s royal rebrand broke a royal tradition dating back to the 1960s.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relaunched their official website, Sussex.com, using their royal titles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and their royal coat of arms.

The updated site, which replaces Archewell.com, also displays their children’s names as Archie and Lilibet Sussex.

The youngsters had previously taken the surname Mountbatten-Windsor, adhering to a decades-long naming tradition, which states: “The King’s descendants, other than those with the style of Royal Highness and the title of Prince/Princess, or female descendants who marry, would carry the name of Mountbatten-Windsor.”

Prince Harry and Archie Sussex. Netflix Princess Lilibet. Misan Harriman/Instagram/Duke & Duchess of Sussex 1 / 2

As per The Times, Harry and Meghan adopted the Sussex surname following King Charles III’s historic Coronation in May 2023.

“The reality behind the new site is very simple — it’s a hub for the work the Sussexes do and it reflects the fact the family have, since the King’s coronation, the same surname for the first time,” a source claimed to the outlet. “That’s a big deal for any family. It represents their unification and it’s a proud moment.”

Sussex Rebrand

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties in early 2020. While the couple were granted use of their Duke and Duchess titles following their departure, it was decided the couple would not “actively use their HRH titles as they will no longer be working members of the family.”

Harry and Meghan appeared to distance themselves from the Sussex title with the launch of their own philanthripic organization, originally titled Archewell, a name that was inspired by their son Archie and the Greek word “arche” — which translates to “source of action.”

Archie & Lilibet’s Royal Titles

Archie and Lilibet weren’t awarded the titles of Prince, Princess, or HRH at birth, as they weren’t a grandchild of a reigning monarch at the time.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Sept. 2022, their grandfather King Charles ascended to the throne, and Archie and Lilibet became eligible for royal titles.

Following the christening of Lilibet in March 2023, it was confirmed that Harry and Meghan’s two children had adopted the titles of Prince and Princess.