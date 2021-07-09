Since the birth of their first child, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s choices about their children have been closely scrutinised by the press and public. The latest choice in question is how they’ve filled out their second child, Lilibet’s birth certificate. Born last month in California, the newborn’s birth certificate is slightly different from her brother, Archie’s. So here’s the Lilibet Diana birth certificate, explained.

How Does Lilibet’s Birth Certificate Differ From Archie’s?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to do things differently on the birth certificate for Lilibet Diana. On Archie’s birth certificate back in 2019, Prince Harry’s name appeared as “His Royal Highness Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex” while Meghan’s title was “Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.”

Whereas according to People, who got a hold of Lilibet’s birth certificate, Prince Harry’s first name appears as “The Duke of Sussex” and his surname is “His Royal Highness.” Meghan’s maiden name is included – Rachel Meghan Markle – per the document’s legal requirements.

Harry & Meghan’s Jobs

On Archie’s birth certificate, the couple’s occupations were listed as “Prince” and “Princess of the United Kingdom” although Meghan does not hold the title of Princess. As Lilibet was born in California, her birth certificate doesn’t list her parents’ occupations as it isn’t required.

Why Did Harry & Meghan Make The Change?

Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer senior royals, part of their agreement with the Queen was that they would keep their titles as “His and Her Highness” but would no longer use them.

Meghan may not be a princess, but when Prince Charles eventually becomes King, Archie and Lili will inherit the titles of prince and princess as per royal tradition established by King George’s V’s Letters Patent.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not the only Royals who haven’t given such titles to their children with Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Princess Eugenie making the same decision for their children. In their tell-all interview with Oprah in March, Meghan shared how she and Harry would let their children make their own choices about their titles. She said: “Even though I have a lot of clarity of what comes with the titles good and bad...that is their birthright to then make a choice about.”

Editor’s Note: This article was updated to include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s legal names as listed in their daughter’s birth certificate and required by the legal document.