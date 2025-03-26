Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t here for the Meghan Markle criticism in her comments — or rumors that there’s beef between the businesswomen.

After Paltrow’s recent breakfast vlog garnered speculation that she was trying to troll With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s new lifestyle series, the pair set the record straight with a sweet and playful video.

What Beef?

Answering fan questions on her Instagram story on March 25, Paltrow responded to one that asked: “Are you comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have?”

ICYMI, several fans perceived Paltrow’s March 22 breakfast video — set to Natalie Cole’s “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” — as shade to Meghan. Others praised Paltrow’s “authenticity” for vlogging in her own home, and suggested Meghan should “take notes” from the Goop founder. (Just like Barefoot Contessa, The Pioneer Woman, and other popular cooking shows don’t film in the host’s actual home kitchen, With Love, Meghan was produced in a local rental.)

Paltrow was quick to squash the baseless hate.

“I genuinely do not understand this at all, whatsoever. Do you understand this?” she said from her kitchen before panning to Meghan, who simply shrugged and began to laugh.

Sending Support

The video, which Meghan later reposted on her own story, ends there, but the simple statement confirmed there are only good vibes between the women.

Earlier this month, Paltrow, who lives in Montecito like Meghan, was asked about the Suits alum and her latest endeavor in an interview with Vanity Fair. At the time, she said she didn’t really know Meghan but thought she seemed “lovely.”

When “there’s noise about certain women in the culture,” she added, “I do have, always, a strong instinct to stand up for them.”

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Paltrow was also nothing but supportive of Meghan stepping into the lifestyle space. The duchess previously ran The Tig, a blog devoted to food, fashion, travel, and beauty, before joining the royal family.

“I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes,” she said. “I think there’s always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try.”

Interestingly, Meghan is launching a podcast — Confessions of a Female Founder — that would be the perfect place for the stars to continue this conversation.