The Duchess of Sussex’s highly anticipated lifestyle series is finally here, and with it comes several sweet nods to her life in Montecito, California. As Meghan Markle explained in her new People cover story, which published March 3, she didn’t didn’t actually film the show, called With Love, Meghan, in her own home.

“I wanted to protect that safe haven,” she said of the Netflix show, which released on March 4. “We’re a close-knit family, and I love those moments — putting Lili down for a nap, having lunch together, having sacred time together at the end of the day. Our kitchen is where Mama just cooks for the family, and with a crew of 80-plus people, that’s a lot of people to have in your house!”

A Practical Princess

With that being said, pieces of family life do make their way into the eight episodes. In Episode 5, for example, Meghan prepares floral arrangements for her friends Abigail Spencer and Kelly Zajfen — her late pup, Guy, helping out on the patio. She pulls out a trash can for the stems and trimmings. “Just as with cooking, I will always have a garbage vessel,” she says. “Everything stays organized. Clean as you go.”

Netflix

The Suits alum then reveals that her daughter, 3-year-old Princess Lilibet, has also internalized the philosophy. “Lili has made a song out of it,” Meghan says, before breaking out into the sweet tune. “Clean as you go. Clean, clean, clean, clean, clean as you go.”

A girl after Rachael Ray’s own heart!

Meghan’s Musical Family

This isn’t the first time Meghan and Prince Harry’s children have showed off their musical chops. Meghan’s tribute to Guy, who passed away in January, included a clip of her and one of the kiddos singing, “We love you, Guy, oh yes we do. We love you Guy, and we’ll be true. When you’re not near us, we’re blue.”

And you can almost imagine Lili and her brother, Prince Archie, singing a heartfelt message to their mom in honor of her latest project. In a March 3 Instagram story, Meghan shared a card from her family, which accompanied a beautiful bouquet of flowers. “Congratulations Mumma! We love your show, and we love you!” Lili, Archie, and Papa — Prince Harry — wrote on a card.

While the children don’t appear on camera during With Love, Meghan, they were present for parts of filming. “I hope that when they get old enough, they feel really proud that they were part of the beginning of this with me,” Meghan told People.