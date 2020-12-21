Harry & Meghan's New Charitable Partnership Will Help Feed Those In Need

Following their decision to step back from royal duties earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be launching their own non-profit foundation back in April. With Archewell, they promised “to do something of meaning” by launching their own charity and volunteering services. On Dec. 20, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed Archewell's partnership with World Central Kitchen, to help people in disaster areas around the world.

The royal couple is working with World Central Kitchen's José Andrés, who founded the non-profit organisation in 2010 following an earthquake in Haiti. The chef, restauranteur, and humanitarian is said to have "distributed 50 million meals in 17 countries since it started in 2010," according to their site.

Archewell will help fund a number of community relief centres for the World Central Kitchen, including one in Puerto Rico, and another in the Caribbean island of Domenica, which was hard hit by Hurricanes Maria and Irma in 2017. The two other locations are yet to be announced.

Per Bloomberg, the centres are "built to act as quickly-activated service kitchens during emergencies like natural disasters." The relief centres will also have the ability to transition to community centres, schools, and clinics.

"The health of our communities depends on our ability to connect to our shared humanity,” said Markle and Prince Harry in a statement issued about the new partnership.

“When we think about Chef Andrés and his incredible team at World Central Kitchen, we’re reminded that even during a year of unimaginable hardship, there are so many amazing people willing — and working tirelessly — to support each other. World Central Kitchen inspires us through compassion in action.”

Andrés, who was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, responded to the announcement, saying: “We are more energized than ever to continue this vital work and we’re proud that it will be hand in hand with Archewell Foundation and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I have come to know both of them well, and believe that their values are directly aligned with what we stand for at World Central Kitchen.”

Alongside their charity work, Harry and Meghan recently inked a multi-year deal with Spotify for a series of all-new original podcasts. Archewell Audio will feature programs that aim to uplift and entertain global audiences and be hosted and produced by Meghan and Harry themselves.