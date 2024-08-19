Meghan Markle is sharing rare details about her daughter, Princess Lilibet. As per People, the Duchess of Sussex attended an Afro Women and Power event in Cali, Colombia on Aug. 18, where she spoke about encouraging her daughter to “utilize” her voice.

“I find inspiration in the strong women around me of course my mother being one of them,” she said. “So much of how I approach things is less about the fight, and more about how do we show up in a space and wash things over with love and kindness and generosity.”

Adding that she knows how it feels when you don’t speak up “when you need to be heard or have something to say,” Markle continued, “I encourage our daughter to do so — who at 3 has absolutely found her voice, and we are so proud of that.”

Speaking at the event, which was also attended by the Colombian Vice President, Francia Marquez, the Duchess added that respecting women is a core value of her and Prince Harry’s Archewell Foundation, which the couple launched in 2020.

“The work we do with Archewell and the work we do as parents and me as a mother is ensuring that young girls feels that their voices are heard and young boys are raised to learn how to listen to girls as well,” she added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the “Afro women and power” forum. RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP/Getty Images

More Archie & Lilibet Updates

This isn’t the first time the Duke and Duchess have spoke of their two children, Prince Archie and Lilibet, in recent months. In February, Prince Harry opened up about fatherhood during an interview with Good Morning America, revealing that his two little ones are “doing great.”

“The kids are growing up like all kids do, very, very fast,” he said. “They’ve both got an incredible sense of humor and make us laugh and keep us grounded every single day, like most kids do. I’m just grateful to be a dad.”

Markle gave another adorable Lilibet update in May while visiting a school in Abuja, Nigeria. “Our daughter, Lili, she’s much, much tinier than you guys,” she told a group of students. “She’s about to turn three. And a few weeks ago, she looked at me, and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she [goes], ‘Mama, I see me in you.’”