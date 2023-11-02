Kicking off ABC’s The Golden Bachelor in her “birthday suit,” Theresa Nist quickly decided that Gerry Turner was the man she’d wished for. After forming an instant connection on night one, which happened to fall on her 70th birthday, Theresa scored the first one-on-one date of the whole series.

After Theresa and Gerry shared milkshakes at a diner in the episode, the New Jersey grandmother wrote on Instagram, “It was one of the most joy filled moments of my life…so thankful that I was a part of it.”

Now that Theresa has officially made it to Hometowns Week, some fans think another joyous moment could be around the corner: an engagement to Gerry. In a sneak peek of the Nov. 2 episode, Theresa’s grandson even told him he wanted him to be his “new Paw-Paw.”

A Spoiler Might Reveal Theresa’s Fate

Theresa already said during their group date at the Santa Monica Pier that she wanted Gerry to meet her family to get to know her even more — before also confessing that she’s “really falling in love” with him.

Gerry, for his part, only offered that he’d developed “very strong feelings,” followers of Reality Steve’s spoilers already knew that Theresa would make it Hometowns.

Disney/John Fleenor

Before the final rose ceremony even took place, the Bachelor Nation blogger revealed that Theresa, Leslie Fhima, and Faith Martin were Gerry’s final three women who filmed in their respective hometowns. What’s more, Theresa reportedly advanced to the Golden Bachelor finale in Costa Rica, where she met Gerry’s family in late August.

Though Reality Steve has yet to reveal Gerry’s final rose recipient, another potential spoiler doesn’t bode well for Theresa. One Reddit user claimed they could see Leslie’s reflection in a mirror situated behind Gerry during a recent virtual Us Weekly interview.

The image is blurry, however, and Bachelor Nation is divided on the “inconclusive” evidence.

Setting The Record Straight

After filming The Golden Bachelor, Theresa has remained dutifully tight-lipped on her and Gerry’s relationship status. She did address her “zip it” drama with Kathy Swarts, though, writing in an Oct. 16 Instagram caption that the episode “was a bit hard” to watch.

“Never in a million years did I think that I was going to find myself involved in drama. That is so not who I am,” she wrote, in part. “I am grateful to all of you that could see that I had only good intentions and that I felt absolutely terrible when I realized I had hurt Kathy’s feelings.”

Theresa wrote on Oct. 26 that she made “wonderful friends” and “wonderful memories,” otherwise, sharing photos with her fellow finalists.

In the months leading up to the Golden Bachelor finale, Theresa has also been staying busy with work, traditional family dinners, and taking “Soccer Nana” duty with her six grandsons very seriously.

Regardless of whether or not she and Gerry ended up together, Theresa is still “grinning from ear to ear” just the same.